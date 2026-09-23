Kartik Aaryan calls National Award ‘small-town dream’; Mammootty says ‘lifetime honour’

Kartik Aaryan has penned an emotional note after winning the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Chandu Champion. The actor looked back at his journey from Gwalior to becoming a National Award winner and dedicated the honour to everyone who supported him along the way.

Sharing a clip from the prestigious award event, Kartik wrote, “Looking back affectionately with a smile at that mumma’s boy from Gwalior who dared to dream of becoming an actor from an environment, जहां लोग ऐसे सपनों पर हँसकर आगे बढ़ जाते हैं. (People laugh at such dreams and continue with their lives)”

“Finally, I witnessed and lived the moment… still numb with excitement and nervousness… A dream of a small town boy…the dream of every actor in the country…The National Award for Best Actor🎖️ ‘Chandu Nahi, Champiyon hai Main’ 🥹💪,” he adde.

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“I will always be grateful and indebted to Kabir sir and Sajid sir for trusting me with the responsibility of playing India’s first Paralympic Gold Champion- Murlikant Petkar sir on the big screen. The journey was extremely painful, but the result is as sweet as rasmalai! I feel humbled and emotional at the same time. The only constant companions in this long journey have been my belief in myself, my backbone – my parents’ blessings, their unconditional love and support, my friends’ encouragement at every juncture when I was losing hope, and my team, who works tirelessly to make my work life smooth. Thank you to everyone who has been part of this impossible journey,” continued the actor.

Kartik concluded, “I would love to share my biggest honour with every Paralympian in the country and with everyone who dares to dream the impossible and never gives up! Thanks to the respected Jury, I&B Ministry and the honourable president @presidentofindia for the moment🙏❤️ In the end, I would like to believe and say that this is just the beginning of many more milestones to come…🧿गणपति बप्पा मोरया 🙏.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Director Kabir Khan took to his Instagram to post a note for Kartik Aaryan and wrote, “Humesha Sher ki chaal Chalna mere champion… with that unmistakable laugh of yours… ❤️ @kartikaaryan @nadiadwalagrandson #chanduchampion #72ndnationalfilmawards #bestactor.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kabir Khan (@kabirkhankk)

Mammootty, who also shared the National Award for Best Actor for his film Bramayugam, took to X to post an emotional note after receiving his award. He said he will “cherish for a lifetime” and dedicated the moment to everyone who has watched, supported, and celebrated his work over the years.

“Receiving the National Award for Best Actor at the 72nd #NationalFilmAwards is an honour I will cherish for a lifetime. To everyone who has watched, supported, celebrated and connected with my work over the years, this moment belongs to you as much as it belongs to me. Thank you for being part of the journey. With all my heart Mammootty,” read the post.

Receiving the National Award for Best Actor at the 72nd #NationalFilmAwards is an honour I will cherish for a lifetime. To everyone who has watched, supported, celebrated and connected with my work over the years, this moment belongs to you as much as it belongs to me. Thank… pic.twitter.com/AMs72uvIKv — Mammootty (@mammukka) September 22, 2026

The Best Actress award was given to Yami Gautam (Article 370) and after receiving the award from President Droupadi Murmu at the ceremony, Yami spoke about what the recognition meant to her. “I’m still trying to soak in this moment. It’s, it’s a great matter of pride and honour for any artist. Any film artist who’s worked all their life. ” she shared while speaking to the media.

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Yami Gautam also had a message for those who come to Mumbai from different cities with dreams of becoming actors. “I say this, I’m sure, on behalf of all of us who have dreams, who come to the city with dreams. You don’t know what life has for you. Aap mehnat karte rahiye, aap achha kaam karte rahiye, aur ek na ek din aisa hoga (You keep working hard, keep doing good work, and one day, this will happen for sure).”

VIDEO | Ekta Nagar, Gujarat: After attending the 72nd National Film Awards, actress Yami Gautam says, “I am still trying to soak in this moment. It’s a great matter of pride and honour for any film artist who has worked all their life. There is still a lot left for me to learn in… pic.twitter.com/Uwng85iJah — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 22, 2026

The actor added, “Mujhe nahin pata main kahan pahunchi hoon. Meri journey mein abhi mujhe bahut kuch seekhna baaki hai, bahut kaam karna baaki hai. Ye apne aap mein hi itna bada samman hai, aur aisi jagah par, jo itni aitihasik jagah hai, bahut hi garv mehsoos hota hai. (I don’t know where I have reached. I have a lot to learn in my journey, lots of work to do. This is such a big honour in itself, and to receive it at a place with so much history is a matter of pride).”

Aditya Dhar received the Best Film Award for Article 370, and he shared via social media, “The film that started it all, now a three-time National Award winner 🏆 Congratulations to the whole team of Article 370 👏.”

Dhanush had double reason to celebrate at the 72nd National Film Awards as he received two honours. The actor won the Best Tamil Film award for Raayan and was also honoured with a Special Mention for his film Captain Miller.

However, it was his sons, Yatra and Linga, who stole the spotlight as they stood by their father during the special event.

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Sharing a picture with his sons on social media, Dhanush joked about having his “thunder” stolen, adding that he did not mind it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanush (@dhanushkraja)

“When your thunder is stolen and you don’t mind it ❤️❤️❤️ And as I always say , with my heart full of gratitude.. this is for my fans .. the pillars of my strength 🙏😇,” shared the actor.