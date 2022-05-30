Kartik Aaryan calls himself ‘a fan-made star’, says it feels ‘surreal’ that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 crossed Rs 100 crore mark in 9 days

Actor Kartik Aaryan is basking in the success of his latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in 9 days of its theatrical release. In a statement, Kartik said the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 feels “surreal”. “I knew the film would do well, but couldn’t have imagined it like this,” he said. The actor dedicated the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to its team and the makers. “I owe the success to the team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, who worked on it so passionately for 3 years. Secondly, the makers who delivered their vision of this entertainer so phenomenally and most importantly, the ones who have been pouring it with so much love – the audience, as they have accepted us with their whole hearts.”

Kartik further recalled how he celebrated the success of the film at a popular Mumbai single-screen theatre. “My biggest celebration for the film happened on the first weekend of the release itself, when I had gone to Gaiety cinema and met the fans. I saw a housefull board at Gaiety and that was so fulfilling,” he said. Earlier this month, Kartik was seen holding up the housefull board at Gaiety theatre. “As actors we crave for this day. This Housefull board where I myself didn’t get the tickets. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 on fire,” he wrote as the caption.

Thanking the audience, Kartik Aaryan said, “The amount of love coming from the audience has been so unreal that it only felt satisfactory when I celebrated with them. I danced with them, asked them about the film and me. I am a fan made star and without them, any celebration is incomplete. I have started other commitments but I am ensuring that I take time out whenever I can to celebrate the mega success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with the people who have been making it one – the audience and the fans.”

Kartik is now looking forward to the release of Shehzada, which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role.