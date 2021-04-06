Kartik Aaryan buys Lamborghini Urus worth Rs 4.5 crore after COVID-19 recovery: ‘Main mehengi cheezon ke liye bana hi nahi hoon’. Watch

Kartik Aaryan has gifted himself a Lamborghini Urus after testing negative for the coronavirus. The actor, who recently recuperated from COVID-19, got home the mean machine reportedly at a whopping Rs 4.5 crore. Kartik, on Tuesday, shared the news with his fans via a funny Instagram post.

Kartik’s latest buy has made him a part of the Bollywood club that owns the swanky vehicle, including Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh. Kartik posted a video on Instagram where he is posing with the vehicle. He write along, “Kharid li….🚗 Par main shayad mehengi cheezon ke liye bana hi nahi hoon 😂.” The video has him posing with his swanky ride when a sudden confetti bomb surprises him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Replying to a tweet, Kartik also revealed the cost of the SUV. According to him, it stands at Rs 4.5 crore.

Yaar 1.5 cr aapne yun hi kam kar diye 😂 https://t.co/9cW7zJ1uRc — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) April 6, 2021

Kartik tested positive for coronavirus on March 22, a couple of days after he walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week. After staying quarantined for two weeks, the actor shared of testing negative with a social media post where he wrote, “Negative ➖ 14 din ka vanvaas khatam 🕺🏻 Back to work 🦥.”

Check out the pictures of Kartik Aaryan in his brand new Lamborghini Urus:

Kartik Aaryan driving his new Lamborghini Urus. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kartik Aaryan driving his new Lamborghini Urus. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kartik Aaryan snapped with his new Lamborghini Urus. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kartik Aaryan snapped with his new Lamborghini Urus. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kartik Aaryan posing with Lamborghini Urus. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kartik Aaryan posing with Lamborghini Urus. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kartik Aaryan bought Lamborghini Urus. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kartik Aaryan bought Lamborghini Urus. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kartik, who was shooting for horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kiara Advani and Tabu, before contracting coronavirus, returned to work on Monday in his brand new Lamborghini Urus. In the pictures that caught Kartik driving down the SUV, one can see the Pearl capsule variant with red interiors.

Kartik already possesses a dark green Mini Cooper priced Rs 40 lakh.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is an Anees Bazmee directorial. Kartik will also be sharing the screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2.