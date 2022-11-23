scorecardresearch
Kartik Aaryan’s big Bollywood birthday bash sees Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Alaya F in attendance. See pictures and videos

The who's who of Bollywood turned up for Kartik Aaryan's birthday bash. His co-stars Ananya Panday and Alaya F, and director Anees Bazmee were spotted at the swanky Juhu venue.

Ayushmann Khurrana- KArtik Aaryan- Ananya PandayAyushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday among others attended Kartik Aaryan's birthday bash. (Photos: Varinder Chawla)

Kartik Aaryan celebrated his 32nd birthday on Tuesday (November 22). After seeking blessings at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, the star celebrated his big day with his fans, and later hosted a big bash for his friends and colleagues from the film industry. Kartik chose a swanky restaurant serving modern Australian cuisine in the scenic beachfront locale of Juhu as the party venue.

 

Kartik’s family, including his mother Mala, sister Kritika and father Manish, were there to welcome the guests. His family had surprised him by arranging a midnight cake cutting ceremony. Kartik had thanked them with a special social media post.

Kartik Aaryan family Kartik Aaryan’s family at his birthday bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kartik chose an all white ensemble for his special night. He drove in his fancy McLaren GT that T-Series’ head honcho Bhushan Kumar gifted him after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Kartik Aaryan birthday Kartik Aaryan poses with his McLaren GT. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Before the birthday party, Kartik met his fans and cut a cake in their presence. He also posed for selfies with some fans.

 

Actors such as Ayushmann Khurrana, his Freddy co-star Alaya F, his Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Vaani Kapoor, among other actors, were in attendance. Ayushmann, who hardly attends Bollywood parties, showed up in an all-black ensemble for Kartik’s birthday bash. The actor is promoting his upcoming film An Action Hero.

Ayushmann Khurrana at Kartik Aaryan birthday Ayushmann Khurrana at Kartik Aaryan birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kartik’s Freddy co-star Alaya F attended the party in a beautiful white dress with a thigh high slit.

Alaya F at Kartik Aaryan's birthday Alaya F at Kartik Aaryan’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kartik’s Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Ananya Panday also chose an all-white ensemble for his birthday bash.

Ananya Panday Ananya Panday at Kartik Aaryan’s birthday bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

 

Also read |On Kartik Aaryan’s birthday, Anees Bazmee and Tanuja Chandra analyse his rise: ‘He won’t let success go to his head’

Kartik’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Bhushan Kumar, Ramesh Taurani, Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer, Subhash Ghai, Ashutosh Gowariker, Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya Kapoor were present, too.

Anees Bazmee at Kartik Aaryan birthday Anees Bazmee at Kartik Aaryan birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

 

NItesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer at Kartik Aaryan’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

On the work front, Kartik will next be seen in Freddy, followed by Shehzada and Satyaprem Ki Katha. He will then start shooting for Hera Pheri 3.

