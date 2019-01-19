Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday to star in the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh

Umrao Jaan, Devdas, Agneepath among others have gotten their share of remakes, and now it’s the turn of yet another Bollywood classic to get revamped. The 1978 film Pati, Patni Aur Woh is now getting a remake. BR Chopra’s drama’s modern version will feature Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead, who will soon be making her debut with Karan Johar’s production venture Student of the Year 2.

Advertising

According to sources, the movie’s core narrative will remain the same, but some changes will be made in the script to make it more contemporary and topical. The movie will be helmed by Mudassar Aziz, who has previously lent his hands to films such as Dulha Mil Gaya, Happy Bhag Jayegi and Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi.

The cast and crew of the film have already started prepping. The movie will also mark the reunion of producers Bhushan Kumar (of T-Series), Abhay Chopra and Juno Chopra (of BR Studios), who had earlier joined forces to produce Bhoothnath Returns.

Commenting on the film and its collaboration with BR Studios, Bhushan Kumar said, “We had a great synergy with BR Studios when we worked on Bhoothnath Returns a few years ago. We are happy to produce Pati Patni Aur Woh with them. Juno, Abhay and Mudassar have given an interesting tweak to the story that matches today’s times. Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya are new age actors who are talented and add their spark to the story.”

Juno Chopra also expressed his happiness at bankrolling the film and said, “We are extremely happy to associate with T-series and Bhushan Kumar for this film. Pati Patni Aur Woh was widely accepted when it was released and we believe that the subject still has the power to draw the audience to the theatres. We have treated it with a modern touch now and have a fantastic team to take our vision forward.”

Advertising

The 1978 drama was directed and produced by BR Chopra with a screenplay by Kamleshwar. It featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead.