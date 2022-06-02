Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 flies strong at box office, actor says ‘agla padaav’ is Rs 150 crore

Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is going strong at the box office even in its second week. The film minted Rs 4.45 crore on day 13, taking its total collection to Rs 137.54 crore. With the film still attracting crowds, the Anees Bazmi directorial is expected to rage further ahead and soon cross the Rs 150 crore mark.

Kartik reposted a photo of him posing with Rajpal Yadav with the words ‘Next stop 150 crore’ on it. Sharing the same, the actor wrote, “Agla Padaav ❤️#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Going Rock Solid In Theatres !!”

This is a cause for celebration not just for the cast and crew, but for the struggling Hindi film industry. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is only the third bona fide Bollywood box office hit of the year, after Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files. The film’s success comes at a time when there is a debate raging about the declining popularity of Hindi films, with South Indian blockbusters such as Pushpa: The Rise, RRR, and KGF: Chapter 2 doing exceedingly well even in North Indian markets.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s success led to reports of Kartik Aaryan hiking his fees. However, the actor later dismissed the reports as ‘baseless’ via a social media post. Reacting to one such report, Kartik wrote on Twitter, “Promotion hua hai life mein, Increment nahi😂Baseless🙏🏻”

In an earlier statement, he also thanked his fans and said that while he knew the film would do well, he couldn’t have imagined it to be this big. Calling it a ‘unreal’ experience, Kartik further said, “The amount of love coming from the audience has been so unreal that it only felt satisfactory when I celebrated with them. I danced with them, asked them about the film and me. I am a fan made star and without them, any celebration is incomplete. I have started other commitments but I am ensuring that I take time out whenever I can to celebrate the mega success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with the people who have been making it one – the audience and the fans.”

While Kiara Advani is paired opposite Kartik Aaryan in the film, Tabu plays a rather important part.