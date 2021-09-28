Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 motion poster: Kartik Aaryan film cranks up the mystery, to release on March 25

Actor Kartik Aaryan has several projects in his kitty but the most awaited one is indubitably Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film is a sequel of 2007 film starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Kartik, who fills in the shoes of Akshay in the sequel, shared a new motion poster on Instagram on Tuesday. The motion poster will leave you spooked because of its background score. It also presents Kartik in a new avatar.

While earlier posters featured Kartik in an orange attire, the new poster shows Kartik dressed in all-black. He is sitting on the top of an old monument and is surrounded with ravens on a full moon night. Sharing the poster on Instagram, Kartik wrote, “25th March 2022. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at a theatre near you!”

While the 2007 film was directed by Priyadarshan and starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in the lead, the Kartik Aaryan starrer has been directed by Anees Bazmee, who has previously helmed hits such as Welcome and Ready. The film will also star Kiara Advani in the lead role while Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Govind Namdev will play pivotal roles.

Earlier this month, Kartik shot for the climax scene of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He tagged it as “the most challenging sequence.” “Shot 162 🎬😤

One of the most challenging sequences i have shot for gets done !! BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Climax. Whole week everyones been at it and great team effort !!” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Kartik is currently shooting for Freddy. He will also be seen in Dhamaka directed by Ram Madhvani, which will exclusively stream on Netflix.