scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
MUST READ

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 motion poster: Kartik Aaryan film cranks up the mystery, to release on March 25

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 motion poster: Kartik Aaryan announced that the horror-comedy will release in theatres on March 25, 2022. The film also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead roles.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
September 28, 2021 11:49:01 am
kartik aaryan bhool bhulaiyaa 2Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will release on March 25 next year.

Actor Kartik Aaryan has several projects in his kitty but the most awaited one is indubitably Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film is a sequel of 2007 film starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Kartik, who fills in the shoes of Akshay in the sequel, shared a new motion poster on Instagram on Tuesday. The motion poster will leave you spooked because of its background score. It also presents Kartik in a new avatar.

While earlier posters featured Kartik in an orange attire, the new poster shows Kartik dressed in all-black. He is sitting on the top of an old monument and is surrounded with ravens on a full moon night. Sharing the poster on Instagram, Kartik wrote, “25th March 2022. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at a theatre near you!”

ALSO READ |Alaya F joins Kartik Aaryan’s Freddy, gets ‘welcome’ cake from team. See photos

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

While the 2007 film was directed by Priyadarshan and starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in the lead, the Kartik Aaryan starrer has been directed by Anees Bazmee, who has previously helmed hits such as Welcome and Ready. The film will also star Kiara Advani in the lead role while Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Govind Namdev will play pivotal roles.

Earlier this month, Kartik shot for the climax scene of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He tagged it as “the most challenging sequence.” “Shot 162 🎬😤
One of the most challenging sequences i have shot for gets done !! BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Climax. Whole week everyones been at it and great team effort !!” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Kartik is currently shooting for Freddy. He will also be seen in Dhamaka directed by Ram Madhvani, which will exclusively stream on Netflix.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Mouni Roy birthday
On Mouni Roy’s birthday, how the TV bahu went on to become internet’s Brahmastra

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Sep 28: Latest News

Advertisement