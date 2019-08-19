Kartik Aaryan shares first look of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan is on a roll. The actor, who tasted success with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in 2018, has an interesting line-up of films in his kitty. After getting on-board for Imtiaz Ali’s untitled film and Pati Patni Aur Woh reboot, Kartik is going to be the face of the sequel of 2007 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

In a Mumbai Mirror report, Kartik was quoted as saying, “I’m looking forward to collaborating with Bhushanji again. Bhool Bhulaiyaa has always been one of my favourite comedic supernatural thriller film and now being part of BB2 makes me happy, especially because I’ve been a big fan of Akshay Kumar sir and it’s a great responsibility to take his franchise forward. It’s a hilarious script and Anees sir has taken it to another level. I’m also looking forward to working with Murad bhai.”

Hare Krishna Hare Ram 🎶 🤫 💀❤#Bhoolbhulaiyaa2 ✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/KjhSRuBfr2 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) August 19, 2019

The original film, directed by Priyadarshan, starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja and Vidya Balan. While Kartik takes Akshay’s place in the film, details on other cast members is still awaited.

According to reports, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by T-Series.