Kartik Aaryan on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 breaking Bollywood’s jinx at box office: ‘It has been the talk of the town…’

Actor Kartik Aaryan is basking in the success of his recently-released horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film, which clashed with Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad, sailed ahead and crossed Rs 50 crore in the opening weekend itself. Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 appears to have broken Bollywood’s dry streak.

Lately, there has been much discussion on South films like KGF 2 and RRR racing ahead of Bollywood, despite the latter churning out big-budget films with prominent stars. Speaking to Bollywood Bubble on whether Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 can break the lull, Kartik said, “I hope it does well, from the first poster till now, it has been the talk of the town. Everybody has been talking about this film, and they have enjoyed it. The kind of reaction I have heard from people after they watched the trailer is that they really want to watch the film. I hope they go to the theatres and watch it. Also, there’s Dhaakad which is coming in, I like the trailer too. Both the genres are different and I hope people come and watch both the films. I think both will work.”

While Kartik enjoys a large fanbase, he’s no stranger to harsh comments and rumours surrounding him. While the actor says that he has made his peace with it, he is worried about the effect that it has had on his family. He said, “It always reaches me. The smallest things reach me. I’ve come to a point where I realise that people will say things. You have to be sane. You cannot just change yourself again and again. People around me are happy and they’re enjoying what I’m doing. So I don’t want to think about it—sometimes it’s rumours, sometimes things are blown out of proportion. It’s just that I get worried about my family, when they read things about me…but it’s not in my hands.”

Last year, there was much discussion surrounding Kartik’s exit from Karan Johar’s Dostana 2. The development reignited discussions around the ‘camps’ that supposedly exist in the film industry. In another instance, there was also speculation about Kartik threatening to walk out of Shehzada, an official Bollywood remake of Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Apparently, Kartik expressed displeasure over the producers of the original contemplating about re-releasing the Telugu movie’s Hindi dubbed version in theatres. As per reports, Kartik believed this would hamper the box office performance of his Shehzada. The co-producer of the original, who was ready to release the dubbed version in Hindi, had called Kartik’s behaviour “unprofessional.” Kartik maintained a stoic silence on both the issues. Shehzada makers issued a statement and defended Kartik, that it was their decision and not Kartik’s.