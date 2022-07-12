scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Ayushmann Khurrana recreates Ranbir Kapoor’s Saawariya pose, Kartik Aaryan has the best response

Ayushmann Khurrana is on a family trip to Europe.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: July 12, 2022 11:22:38 am
Ayushmann KhurranaAyushmann Khurrana asked his fans to guess where he is. (Photo: Ayushmann Khurrana/ Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana is holidaying in Europe with his family, and has treated his fans with a picture of himself wrapped in a white towel as he looks at picturesque cathedral from his hotel room. The Anek actor took to Instagram to share this picture and asked his fans to guess where he is. He wrote, “Where am I? Wrong answers only.”

The internet had a field day answering his question. A fan wrote, “On the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali 😛,” as the picture looks very much like that of Ranbir Kapoor from Saawariya. Musician Rochak Kolhi wrote, “Glad you liked my new bunglow in paris pind,” while casting director Mukesh Chhabra answered, “Budha Garden delhi.” However, actor Kartik Aaryan took the cake with his funny comment as he wrote, “Mere kamre mein,” while Arjun Kapoor answered, “Andheri 🔥.”

The actor’s wife, filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap, also shared glimpses of their European holiday. She shared a reel on Instagram that featured Ayushmann and their children, son Virajveer and daughter Varushka, and wrote, “The quintessential 😎 #familytime #vacation #summervibes with @ayushmannk and V&V ❤️.” The Khurrana family is spending time in France at the moment.

On the work front, Ayushmann recently wrapped up Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G along with Rakul Preet Singh. He is now shooting Anirudh Iyer’s An Action Hero.

 

 

 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UN population report: Global life expectancy falls after Covid-19 yearsPremium
UN population report: Global life expectancy falls after Covid-19 years
UN population report explained: A look at the trends, projections and imp...Premium
UN population report explained: A look at the trends, projections and imp...
Suman Bery writes: NITI Aayog’s role in ensuring collaboration betw...Premium
Suman Bery writes: NITI Aayog’s role in ensuring collaboration betw...
Facing heat after rape ban, Uber warmed up to TOI group, got its investmentPremium
Facing heat after rape ban, Uber warmed up to TOI group, got its investment

 

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

baahubali prequel
7 Years of Baahubali The Beginning: Five best sequences from the film
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 12: Latest News
Advertisement