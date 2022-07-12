Ayushmann Khurrana recreates Ranbir Kapoor’s Saawariya pose, Kartik Aaryan has the best response

Ayushmann Khurrana is holidaying in Europe with his family, and has treated his fans with a picture of himself wrapped in a white towel as he looks at picturesque cathedral from his hotel room. The Anek actor took to Instagram to share this picture and asked his fans to guess where he is. He wrote, “Where am I? Wrong answers only.”

The internet had a field day answering his question. A fan wrote, “On the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali 😛,” as the picture looks very much like that of Ranbir Kapoor from Saawariya. Musician Rochak Kolhi wrote, “Glad you liked my new bunglow in paris pind,” while casting director Mukesh Chhabra answered, “Budha Garden delhi.” However, actor Kartik Aaryan took the cake with his funny comment as he wrote, “Mere kamre mein,” while Arjun Kapoor answered, “Andheri 🔥.”

The actor’s wife, filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap, also shared glimpses of their European holiday. She shared a reel on Instagram that featured Ayushmann and their children, son Virajveer and daughter Varushka, and wrote, “The quintessential 😎 #familytime #vacation #summervibes with @ayushmannk and V&V ❤️.” The Khurrana family is spending time in France at the moment.

On the work front, Ayushmann recently wrapped up Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G along with Rakul Preet Singh. He is now shooting Anirudh Iyer’s An Action Hero.