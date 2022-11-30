scorecardresearch
Kartik Aaryan asks why people do not talk about South films which did not work: ‘Chaar filmein chali hongi’

Kartik Aaryan delivered a blockbuster hit in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 this year. He believes it was his film which brought the Indian film industry out of its slumber when nothing was working at the cinema halls.

kartik aaryanKartik Aaryan delivered this year's one of the biggest hits Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. (Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

Actor Kartik Aaryan gave one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022 with his horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film did a business of Rs 185.92 crore when rarely any film was being watched by the audience in the theaters. Recently, during the promotion of his upcoming film Freddy, Kartik reflected upon his film’s success. He also gave his two cents on the endless North vs South debate that consumed the Indian film industry in 2022.

Saying how Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 “opened the gates when no other film was working and brought back ‘Housefull’ boards in cinema halls”, Kartik told Koimoi that more than being about North vs South, the discussion should be about good films working at the theaters. In his opinion, one cannot say that the south films are working better just because some ‘four films’ managed to earn big bucks at the ticket counters.

Also read |Ranveer Singh weighs in on North vs South debate, says he goes mad every time he listens to ‘Oo Antava’: ‘RRR blew my brains’

In 2022, the biggest blockbusters included SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2, Kantara and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I. Besides these, The Kashmir Files, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra, Drishyam 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 brought good money into the Indian film industry.

Kartik said, “It’s all about good films working. It’s an Indian film which works or does not work. This discussion has been going on for a long time and now the lines have become blurred. Drishyam 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 did great numbers.” The actor objected to people only talking about the ‘four’ films that worked. He added, “They do not talk about the films that do not work, but in this North vs South, they highlight only those that worked. Chaar filmein hongi jo chali hongi actual mein.. (there must be only four films that would have worked), but they highlight as if it’s a race going on.”

Before Kartik, there have been many stars who have spoken on the North Vs South debate. From Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer Singh to Kamal Haasan, all have, at some point, shared their views on South Indian films giving better entertainment to movie-goers this year.

