Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi to release on March 1

After marking an entry in the Rs 100 crore club with Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik Aaryan is all set to share screen space with Kriti Sanon in Luka Chuppi. The film is all set to hit the screens on March 1, 2019.

Both Kartik and Kriti will be playing TV reporters in the film. After Stree, Luka Chuppi is yet another small-town film that will be produced by Maddock films.

Producer Dinesh Vijan said in a statement, “At Maddock, we have always tried to ensure we achieve a balance between content and commercial cinema. Stree has been a big boost and we can’t wait for Luka Chuppi now. Kartik and Kriti have done a phenomenal job and it’s exciting to bring it to the audiences.”

Earlier, he had shared details of Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan’s characters in the film. He said, “Kartik plays the star reporter of a local TV channel in Mathura. We had toyed with the title Mathura Live before settling for a game of hide-and-seek. While Kartik is the quintessential good boy every girl wants to take home to mamma, Kriti represents today’s youth who advocate gender equality and have their own ideology.”

“The character is something, which is very new and it will have a different dialect because it is based in Mathura, Gwalior. It is my third collaboration with Maddock Films. I am super excited,” Kriti told indianexpress.com in an interview earlier this year.

Luka Chuppi also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak in pivotal roles.