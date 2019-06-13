Toggle Menu
Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and others attend Karan Johar’s birthday party

Karan Johar hosted his birthday party for friends from the film industry.

Karan Johar turned 47 on May 25 and the filmmaker chose to spend the day with his near and dear ones in New York. Now, as K Jo is back in Mumbai, he hosted his birthday party for friends from the film industry. From Bollywood’s newbies to Karan’s old proteges, all were invited to celebrate the special occasion. Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kiara Advani and Ishaan Khatter were photographed as they arrived for the party.

Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and Siddharth Malhotra among others also made it to Karan’s belated birthday party.

On his birthday, on May 25, Karan Johar was showered with lots of love and blessings from his friends in the film and television industry. From Farah Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, celebrities shared photos and wrote a special message for him on social media.

See photos from Karan Johar’s birthday celebration in Mumbai

Katrina Kaif was photographed as she arrived for Karan Johar’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Vicky Kaushal, who will star in Karan Johar’s upcoming film Takht attended his birthday party on Wednesday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi at Karan Johar’s party. at Karan (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kartik Aaryan arrives for Karan Johar’s birthday party in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Student Of The Year 2 co-actors Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria came for Karan Johar’s birthday party on Wednesday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Ishaan Khatter was all smiles as paparazzi spotted him at Karan Johar’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Siddharth Malhotra was spotted arriving for Karan Johar’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kriti Sanon looked lovely at Karan Johar’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Diana Penty at Karan Johar’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kiara Advani waved to cameras as she arrived for KJo’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sonakshi Sinha at Karan Johar’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Aditya Roy Kapur was also present at Karan Johar’s birthday party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Manish Malhotra came with brother Punit Malhotra at Karan Johar’s birthday bash. at Karan Johar’s (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

On the work front, Karan recently announced the release date of his upcoming production venture Sooryavanshi. The film will hit the theaters on March 27, 2020. Also, he will soon take the director’s chair for Takht, a period drama starring Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal.

