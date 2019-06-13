Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and others attend Karan Johar’s birthday party

Karan Johar turned 47 on May 25 and the filmmaker chose to spend the day with his near and dear ones in New York. Now, as K Jo is back in Mumbai, he hosted his birthday party for friends from the film industry. From Bollywood’s newbies to Karan’s old proteges, all were invited to celebrate the special occasion. Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kiara Advani and Ishaan Khatter were photographed as they arrived for the party.

Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and Siddharth Malhotra among others also made it to Karan’s belated birthday party.

On his birthday, on May 25, Karan Johar was showered with lots of love and blessings from his friends in the film and television industry. From Farah Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, celebrities shared photos and wrote a special message for him on social media.

See photos from Karan Johar’s birthday celebration in Mumbai

On the work front, Karan recently announced the release date of his upcoming production venture Sooryavanshi. The film will hit the theaters on March 27, 2020. Also, he will soon take the director’s chair for Takht, a period drama starring Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal.