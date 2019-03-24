Pati Patni Aur Woh to release on December 6

Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar film Pati Patni Aur Woh is all set to release in December this year.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Release date confirmed… #PatiPatniAurWoh – starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey – to release on 6 Dec 2019… Directed by Mudassar Aziz… Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Renu Chopra and Juno Chopra.”

Filmmaker Mudassar Aziz also took to Twitter to share the news and wrote, “Oh yes we pulled it up & cranked it in!! So 2019 can leave you chuckling, giggling and guffawing!!!”

Female lead of the movie Bhumi Pednekar shared, “Pati Patni Aur Woh’ ki tareek pakki 💃🏻 @TheAaryanKartik, @_AnanyaPanday aur main :) aa rahe hai aapke Paas 6th Dec!”

The film was earlier scheduled for a January 20, 2020 release.

The Kartik Aaryan starrer is a modern take on the 1978 classic of the same name. It will see Kartik reprising the role of Sanjeev Kumar in the film.

The original film, directed and produced by BR Chopra with a screenplay by Kamleshwar, featured Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead apart from Sanjeev Kumar.

Directed by Happy Bhaag Jayegi fame director Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Juno Chopra and Krishan Kumar under the banners T-Series and B R Studios.

Apart from this project, Kartik will also be seen in the Imtiaz Ali directorial where he will be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan.