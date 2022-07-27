‘Shehzada’ Kartik Aaryan has an adorable birthday wish for ‘param sundari’ Kriti Sanon, fans want them to tie the knot

July 27, 2022 9:16:31 am
Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, who is celebrating her 32nd birthday today, received a special wish from her ‘Shehzada’ Kartik Aaryan. He took to social media to share an adorable picture of himself with the birthday girl. Kartik and Kriti are working together on Rohit Dhawan directorial Shehzada.
In the photo, Kartik is seen posing with Kriti while offering her the birthday cake which she cut at midnight. But Kartik shared that Kriti never ate the cake since she is on a diet. Along with the photo, Kartik wrote, “Diet Nahi todi ladki ne. Sirf pose kiya mere liye !! Happy birthday Param Sundari From Your Shehzada 🥳@kritisanon ❤️.”
Replying to Kartik’s post, Kriti wrote, “Thankkkk you! 🤗💖 for having all the cake after posing! 🤪” She also shared a video of her midnight birthday celebration on the set of Shehzada.
View this post on Instagram
Not just Kriti Sanon, many fans of the actors reacted to Kartik Aaryan’s post. They expressed their wish of seeing them together not just in reel life but in real life too. A comment on the post read, “You guys are made for each other ❤️😍.” Another added, “You guys please get married 😭😭😭.” A user commented, “So so cute….I wish u guys marry each other.” Kartik and Kriti have earlier shared screen space in the 2019 film Luka Chuppi.
Subscriber Only Stories
Shehzada is the Hindi remake of the Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Ronit Roy. The film will hit theatres in February 2023.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
No shifting of lions outside Gujarat in Centre's 25-year plan
‘UAE is our third largest trading partner; there are huge economic stakes in ties with it’Premium
More trouble for Partha, seized documents link him with TET scam
Latest News
‘Operating with increased intensity’: Zuckerberg leads Meta into next phase
Mumbai News Live: City witnesses first dry day on Tuesday; swine flu cases rise to 62
Shilpa Shetty did knee pushups to ‘get back to the grind’; watch video
Chennai News Live: Five-tier security for PM Modi’s visit to inaugurate Chess Olympiad 2022; police ban flying of drones
Alia Bhatt: ‘Why does having a family or a child have to change my professional life?’
Daily Briefing: 19 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for a week; two BSF personnel killed in Uganda
Netflix orders sequel and spinoff to Ryan Gosling film The Gray Man
UK leadership live debate ends after presenter faints on air
While You Were Asleep: Kent in command over Lancashire in County, England reach Women’s Euro final, Atalanta defender Palomino gets suspended
‘There’s a difference between being emotional and being sentimental’: Kriti Sanon
Delhi News Live Updates: Jawan killed in clashes between kanwariyas; 6 from Haryana held
Trump hints at 2024 presidential bid in Washington address