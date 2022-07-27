scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

‘Shehzada’ Kartik Aaryan has an adorable birthday wish for ‘param sundari’ Kriti Sanon, fans want them to tie the knot

Kriti Sanon turned a year older on Wednesday. The actor celebrated her birthday with her Shehzada co-actor Kartik Aaryan.

July 27, 2022 9:16:31 am
kriti sanon birthdayKartik Aaryan shared a picture from Kriti Sanon's birthday celebration. (Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, who is celebrating her 32nd birthday today, received a special wish from her ‘Shehzada’ Kartik Aaryan. He took to social media to share an adorable picture of himself with the birthday girl. Kartik and Kriti are working together on Rohit Dhawan directorial Shehzada.

In the photo, Kartik is seen posing with Kriti while offering her the birthday cake which she cut at midnight. But Kartik shared that Kriti never ate the cake since she is on a diet. Along with the photo, Kartik wrote, “Diet Nahi todi ladki ne. Sirf pose kiya mere liye !! Happy birthday Param Sundari From Your Shehzada 🥳@kritisanon ❤️.”

Also read |Kriti Sanon says Kartik Aaryan is the ‘same guy’ he was before Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success: ‘We don’t let him fly too high’

Replying to Kartik’s post, Kriti wrote, “Thankkkk you! 🤗💖 for having all the cake after posing! 🤪” She also shared a video of her midnight birthday celebration on the set of Shehzada.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

kriti sanon birthday Kriti Sanon shared a video where she is seen cutting her birthday cake. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Not just Kriti Sanon, many fans of the actors reacted to Kartik Aaryan’s post. They expressed their wish of seeing them together not just in reel life but in real life too. A comment on the post read, “You guys are made for each other ❤️😍.” Another added, “You guys please get married 😭😭😭.” A user commented, “So so cute….I wish u guys marry each other.” Kartik and Kriti have earlier shared screen space in the 2019 film Luka Chuppi.

Also read |Shah Rukh Khan says he will be biting his nails until Darlings hits screens, Alia Bhatt suggests a manicure post film’s release

Shehzada is the Hindi remake of the Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Ronit Roy. The film will hit theatres in February 2023.

