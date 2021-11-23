Kartik Aaryan admits negative press used to bother him, but denies facing industry ‘politics’

Actor Kartik Aaryan, in a recent interview, spoke about tackling negative press and ‘politics’ in the film industry. Kartik was recently seen in the Netflix thriller Dhamaka, directed by Ram Madhvani. The film is seen as a change of pace for the actor, who has become synonymous with playing heartthrobs on screen.

But the year didn’t start on a pleasant note for him as it was reported that he was let go from Dostana 2, after having already shot a portion of the film. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions later announced that due to creative differences, Kartik’s role will be recast.

Asked about battling negative press, the actor told Bollywood Bubble, “It’s always better to let your work speak for yourself. Whenever you say something about something, it will create ripples, it will create headlines. When you don’t, automatically there’ll be nothing. So, it’s always better to concentrate on your work, and people will appreciate that.”

Kartik admitted that he used to be bothered by such negativity earlier, but over time, he has matured. “You understand that it’s pointless to fight it,” he said.

As an outsider with no connections to the film industry, Kartik said that it took three big films for people to start recognising him. Asked if he has experienced ‘politics’ in the industry, he said, “I wouldn’t call it power play or politics. I think it’s natural. What happens is, when you’re not from the industry, the biggest issue is to tell people who you are. For six or seven years, nobody knew my name. I had already given Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, which were box office successes, and still people didn’t know my name. It was only after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that people knew who I was. That’s when my face registered, that’s when people started writing about me and audiences wanted to know everything about me.”

Kartik said that he still doesn’t know where the sudden interest came from, but as a human being, he craves attention. The actor has a packed slate; he will soon be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Shehzada, Freddy, and Captain India.