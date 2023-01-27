Kartik Aaryan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh visit Anurag Basu on Saraswati puja, see pictures

Filmmaker Anurag Basu shared pictures from his home, where he celebrated Saraswati puja and invited family members and friends from the Hindi film industry. Actors Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao and others were part of the festivity.

Anurag posted several pictures from the SaraswatI puja and wrote, “Our 29th Saraswati Pujo! New friends, old friends, same fun.”

Rajkummar Rao, who went there with wife Patralekhaa, commented on the post, “Dada, khoob Moja.” Richa Chadha, who couldn’t attend the celebration, commented, “Sorry to have missed this FOMO.”

Anurag Basu also shared a photo of producer Bhushan Kumar, actors Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aditya Roy Kapur feasting on the puja food and looking happy as well. Rajkummar also posted a picture of Goddess Saraswati’s idol in Anurag’s home and wrote, “Jai Maa Saraswati. Thank you dada.”

The festival of basant panchami also marked the birthday of Abhishek Bachchan, according to the Hindu calendar.

Sharing photos from the puja ceremony on social media, Abhishek’s father and megastar Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “May the blessings of Saraswati Devi be upon you Abhishek .. may you flourish as ever .. and bring more glory in your life.”