Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Kartik Aaryan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh visit Anurag Basu on Saraswati puja, see pictures

Filmmaker Anurag Basu and music composer Pritam hosted lunch on the festival of Saraswati puja and invited friends from the film industry.

Celebrities attended Anurag Basu's Saraswati puja celebration.
Filmmaker Anurag Basu shared pictures from his home, where he celebrated Saraswati puja and invited family members and friends from the Hindi film industry. Actors Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao and others were part of the festivity.

Anurag posted several pictures from the SaraswatI puja and wrote, “Our 29th Saraswati Pujo! New friends, old friends, same fun.”

Also Read |Kartik Aaryan reveals being paid Rs 20 cr for 10 days of shoot during pandemic, shares Salman Khan’s feedback: ‘Jab sabki film flop hai aur tumhari hit…’

Rajkummar Rao, who went there with wife Patralekhaa, commented on the post, “Dada, khoob Moja.” Richa Chadha, who couldn’t attend the celebration, commented, “Sorry to have missed this FOMO.”

Anurag Basu also shared a photo of producer Bhushan Kumar, actors Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aditya Roy Kapur feasting on the puja food and looking happy as well. Rajkummar also posted a picture of Goddess Saraswati’s idol in Anurag’s home and wrote, “Jai Maa Saraswati. Thank you dada.”

 

The festival of basant panchami also marked the birthday of Abhishek Bachchan, according to the Hindu calendar.

Sharing photos from the puja ceremony on social media, Abhishek’s father and megastar Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “May the blessings of Saraswati Devi be upon you Abhishek .. may you flourish as ever .. and bring more glory in your life.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-01-2023 at 14:56 IST
