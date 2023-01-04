scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Kartik Aaryan spots his hoarding at London’s Heathrow airport, fans say ‘our Shehzaada’

Kartik Aaryan uploaded a brand hoarding featuring him from London's Heathrow airport.

Kartik AaryanKartik Aaryan recently returned from his Paris and London vacation. (Photo: Instagram/KartikAaryan)
Actor Kartik Aaryan had a successful 2022 with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy and his success has translated into multiple brand endorsements. The actor was recently on a trip to London and France and on his way back, he spotted a hoarding featuring him at the Heathrow Airport.

The hoarding is that of Kartik endorsing a luxury clothing brand. Seeing himself at an international platform clearly made the actor feel special. He captioned the image as, “Look who i Spotted at Heathrow Airport London..#Superdry.”

The actor’s post invited thousands of encouraging comments from his fans. A person wrote, “Crush of millions of people in the this world kitne awesome ho yaar app.” While another one wrote, “What a proud moment”. A fan wrote, “Shehzada ji famous in London tooo”. A fan even admired Kartik’s excitement and wrote, “I honestly find it so cute, that all this still makes you excited and happy”.

Kartik returned to Mumbai on Wednesday after his vacation. Recently there was buzz that Kartik and ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan were in London for a vacation together. Sara, who was also vacationing in London, had shared a picture of herself standing in front of a glass Christmas tree, tagging the location as Claridge’s hotel. Kartik, too, shared a picture from the same hotel having tea with someone. He wrote, “only black tea for me.”

There were other similar pictures on the social media accounts of the two actors but none of them featured both of them. On the work front, Kartik’s much awaited film Shehzada is next for release. The film is the Hindi remake of Telugu star Allu Arjun’s blockbuster, Ala Vaikunthapurramaloo. The Hindi remake also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 15:42 IST
