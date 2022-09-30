Karthi is ‘looking forward’ to watch Vikram Vedha; Hrithik Roshan is ‘hearing only good things about’ Ponniyin Selvan 1

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1 released in theatres along with the Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-led Vikram Vedha on Friday. Both films have been receiving a positive response from film critics and audiences. Ponniyin Selvan 1 star Karthi on Friday evening took to social media to wish the Vikram Vedha team good luck for the release of their film. Hrithik reciprocated the love.

Karthi tweeted, “Wishing @iHrithik, #SaifAliKhan, @PushkarGayatri and team a huge success for #VikramVedha. Looking forward to watch the film soon.”

Hrithik replied to Karthi and mentioned how he has been hearing only good things about Ponniyin Selvan 1.

Thank you so much for your wishes Karthi! #PS1 looks amazing & I’m hearing only good things about the film. Will be watching it soon. My love & best wishes to Mani Ratnam Sir & the entire team. More power to you all ♥️ https://t.co/zF38fu0jrw — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 30, 2022

While both Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan has received a positive response from the audience, it is being estimated that the Mani Ratnam film will outgross Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s movie. The period drama has opened to sold-out shows in Tamil Nadu. As per a Bollywood Hungama report, Ratnam’s film is expected to make more than Rs 20 crore in Tamil Nadu alone on day one. Across languages and regions, the film is currently expected to make over Rs 40 crore.