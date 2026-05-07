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Kartavya trailer: Saif Ali Khan is a cop pushed to the edge in Shah Rukh Khan’s next production
Kartavya trailer: Saif Ali Khan plays a cop in Shah Rukh Khan's next production Kartavya. The film will release on Netflix on May 15.
After the success of his 2018 web series Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan is set to play a cop once again in Kartavya. The actor will headline the gritty Netflix crime drama, produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The streaming platform unveiled the trailer for the upcoming film at a launch event in Mumbai on Thursday.
The trailer introduces Pawan (played by Saif Ali Khan), a police officer under intense scrutiny after failing to protect a journalist who is shot under his watch. At the same time, his personal life begins to unravel, pulling Pawan into a constant battle between the pressures of the system and turmoil at home. The trailer video concluded with him trapped between choosing his dignity, actions, and family.
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Netflix India took to their social media handles to share the trailer and wrote in the caption, “Har faisla ek chunauti hai. Aur har farz ek Kartavya hai. Kartavya arrives on 15 May, only on Netflix! (sic).”
Talking about Kartavya, Saif Ali Khan said in a statement, “Pawan is a man constantly negotiating with himself, between what he believes is right, what’s expected of him, and what he must protect. What drew me to Kartavya is that it doesn’t offer easy answers; it puts you in uncomfortable spaces and forces you to ask what you would do when every choice comes at a personal cost.”
The actor further added, “Working with Pulkit and the entire cast made this journey even more compelling and thrilling. It’s been especially exciting to collaborate with Red Chillies Entertainment for the first time on a project as layered as Kartavya. We’re excited for audiences across the world to engage with this story on Netflix.”
Directed by Pulkit, Kartavya also features Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhary and Saurabh Dwivedi.
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