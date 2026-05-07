Kartavya trailer: Saif Ali Khan is a cop pushed to the edge in Shah Rukh Khan’s next production

After the success of his 2018 web series Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan is set to play a cop once again in Kartavya. The actor will headline the gritty Netflix crime drama, produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The streaming platform unveiled the trailer for the upcoming film at a launch event in Mumbai on Thursday.

The trailer introduces Pawan (played by Saif Ali Khan), a police officer under intense scrutiny after failing to protect a journalist who is shot under his watch. At the same time, his personal life begins to unravel, pulling Pawan into a constant battle between the pressures of the system and turmoil at home. The trailer video concluded with him trapped between choosing his dignity, actions, and family.