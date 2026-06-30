‘Treated me like I was 16’: Saif Ali Khan shocked after finding Kartavya ‘child star’ is 33

Last month saw the release of Saif Ali Khan’s cop drama Kartavya on Netflix, and one actor who particularly caught the audience’s attention was Yudhvir Ahlawat, who played the teenage character Harpal. Viewers praised his natural performance, and many were surprised to discover that the actor is actually 33 years old. Now, Yudhvir has revealed that even Saif Ali Khan was convinced he was much younger.

In a chat with Kadak, Yudhvir spoke about the overwhelming response he has received since the film’s release. “It feels amazing. People have been sending me messages saying they loved my work. This is the day I had been waiting for. I’m constantly replying to everyone in my DMs,” he said.

He also revealed how he landed the role. “This was my second time working with Red Chillies, and it was a great experience. I got a call from Mukesh Chhabra’s team saying they were casting for a film called Kartavya and wanted to test me for the role of Harpal. I gave the audition, and after one or two takes, they told me I had done well. Somewhere, I also felt I would end up doing this film. A week later, I got a call from Red Chillies saying I was locked for the part.”

‘Saif Ali Khan treated me like a 16 year old’

Yudhvir added that he has also been receiving a lot of attention from female fans. “Many of them tell me I look very young and call me cute,” he shared. During the same conversation, Yudhvir revealed that a comment by Saif Ali Khan played a big role in making him go viral. “Saif sir was asked in an interview about his favourite scene from the film. He started praising me and said, ‘Harpal is very good. I treated him like a 16-year-old. But then Pulkit sir (director) told him that I’m actually 33 years old. He was shocked upon hearing.’ That clip went viral,” he recalled.

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He further shared that almost everyone on the sets initially believed he was a child actor. “In the beginning, everyone treated me like a child artist. Later, Pulkit sir told everyone that I was actually 33 years old. After that, people like Sanjay Mishra sir and the rest started treating me like any other adult actor,” he said.

Who is Yudhvir Ahlawat?

Yudhvir Ahlawat made his big-screen debut with Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s Saand Ki Aankh. He later appeared in Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera and featured in Bobby Deol and Vikrant Massey-starrer Love Hostel. Owing to his youthful appearance, audiences often assume he is a child artist, allowing him to convincingly portray teenage characters on screen. He has also been associated with director Feroz Abbas Khan’s acclaimed stage production Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical, performing across both national and international stages.