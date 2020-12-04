Karram Kurram: Kiara Advani to headline film on Lijjat Pappad’s success

Kiara Advani was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Karram Kurram. (Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker is all set to present the inspiring story of a woman who started the popular chain of Lijjat which produces Indian snacks like ‘pappad’, ‘khakhra’ and ‘vadi’ among others. Kiara Advani will essay the lead role in the movie which has been titled Karram Kurram.

The film borrows its title from Lijjat Papad’s popular Karram Kurram ad. It will narrate the story of a woman who started a women’s co-operative organisation to sustain a livelihood for herself and six other illiterate homemakers who were masters of cooking. Soon the organisation grew and provided a source of employment to several women. Today, the Mahila Griha Udyog Lijjat Pappad has empowered thousands of women by giving them financial independence.

Presented under the banner of Ashutosh Gowariker Productions, Karram Kurram will be directed by Glenn Baretto and Ankush Mohla, who have assisted Ashutosh in the past.

Apart from Karram Kurram, Kiara Advani, last seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Laxmii, has Jug Jug Jeeyo in her kitty. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

