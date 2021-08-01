scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 01, 2021
Karisma Kapoor wishes Kareena Kapoor on Friendship Day with cute throwback photo: ‘Always at it together’

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor leave no chance to express love for each other on social media.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
August 1, 2021 2:26:38 pm
karisma kapoor kareena kapoor friendship dayKarisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor are the original best friends. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor believes sisters are original best friends, and so the actor wished younger sibling Kareena Kapoor on Sunday on the occasion of Friendship Day. Karisma posted an old picture of the duo where she is seen getting her hair ready while Kareena is assisting her as she has a dryer in her hand.

Always at it together. Sisters… making hard times easier and easy times more fun @kareenakapoorkhan #loveyoumostest #happysistersday👭 #happyfriendshipday,” Karisma wrote, captioning the photo. Designer Manish Malhotra, who is close to both the sisters, posted love-filled emojis in the comment section. Kapoor sisters leave no chance to shower love at each other.

On Karisma’s birthday early this year, Kareena penned a heart-felt note for her on Instagram alongside a lovely video collage featuring both of them and their family members.

Happy Birthday to the bravest, strongest, and the most precious woman I know… my sister, my best friend, my second mother and the centre of our family… Chinese food tastes even better when we eat it together ❤️😍 I love you like no one else… I also do wonder sometimes who the older sister is but that is the best part of having one… My lolo,” read Kareena’s post.

Kareena and Karisma are also each other’s constant companions to parties and vacations. They are often spotted together with their girl gang, including Malaika Arora and Amruta Arora.

