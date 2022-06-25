Karisma Kapoor struggles to blow magic candles on her birthday cake, celebrates 48th birthday in pyjamas. Watch

Karisma Kapoor is celebrating her birthday today. The actor on Saturday shared a video in which she gave a glimpse into how she rang in her 48th birthday. In the video, Karisma is seen struggling to blow the candles on her birthday cake. She is wearing a sash that has ‘Happy birthday’ written on it, and is posing next to balloons that read, “Happy birthday Lolo.” Karisma is fondly called Lolo by her close friends and family members.

Sharing the video, Karisma wrote, “Pajamas + Cake = <3” She also added the hashtags, “about last night” and “birthday vibes.” As soon as she shared photos, many of her friends dropped comments. Amrita Arora and Manish Malhotra posted heart emojis expressing their love for Karisma. Neelam Kothari Soni, Soha Ali Khan, Sophie Choudry and others wished her the “Happiest birthday.” Fans also wished Karisma and called her their “favourite film star.”

Earlier in the day, Karisma received birthday a wish from her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena shared an adorable throwback photo of Karisma and called her the “pride of our family.” Taking to Instagram, Kareena wrote, “To the pride of our family …❤️This is my most favourite picture of you. Aaj Sab bolo Happy birthday to our LoLo. #just the best sister ever.”

Karisma Kapoor is set to feature in Brown, a project directed by Abhinay Deo of Delhi Belly fame. Backed by Zee Studios, Brown is based on the book City of Death by Abheek Barua. The makers are yet to specify whether the project is a feature film or a web series. Billed as a neo noir crime drama set in the bustling city of Kolkata, Brown also stars Surya Sharma.

Kapoor, who plays the lead as a detective in the project, said she is looking forward to essaying a “fiercely strong character in an intriguing story”.