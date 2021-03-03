Karisma Kapoor spends ‘lovely evening’ with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora and others

Karisma Kapoor spent her Wednesday evening with her sister Kareena and her best friends. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

Actor Karisma Kapoor on Wednesday, posted a click from a get-together, presumably hosted by sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. The new parents had their close industry friends in attendance, including Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Natasha Poonawalla and Manish Malhotra.

Karisma took to Instagram to share a picture, giving a glimpse into their little party. She wrote on Instagram, “Lovely evening.” As soon as Karisma dropped the picture, fans flooded the comment section with heart, fire and smiley emojis.

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child, a baby boy on February 21. The couple has a 4-year-old son, Taimur. Kareena delivered the baby at Breach Candy Hospital.

Randhir Kapoor had confirmed the news to indianexpress.com. He said that both mom and baby are doing fine. Later in the day, Saif released a statement to thank their well-wishers. “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support,” the statement read.

Soon after, almost every Bollywood celeb sent their good wishes to the Pataudis.

Karisma’s post on Wednesday comes soon after Kareena’s selfie on Instagram. The actor posted a photo on Instagram earlier this week with a caption that read, “Oh hello there… Missed you all”

Kareena Kapoor finished the shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha during pregnancy. She was also seen shooting for various brands she represents. Her Instagram handle stayed active as it gave insights into her work and personal life.