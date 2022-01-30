Karisma Kapoor spends a relaxed weekend with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor: ‘Family time’

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan hosted a party at home for Sajjid Mitha and Laveena Mitha as well as Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor recently. Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, and shared a photo from the fun gathering. Both Kareena and Saif twinned in black for the party.

Kareena put a red heart emoji on her post, while Karisma added a ‘family time’ sticker sharing the post. On his Instagram account, Sajjid shared their photo and wrote, “Evenings with family are always special and last night was particularly memorable and precious. Thank you ever so much @kareenakapoorkhan and Saif.”

(Photo: Instagram/ Karisma Kapoor) (Photo: Instagram/ Karisma Kapoor)

Earlier, Karisma had missed out a gathering with Kareena, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. Manish Malhotra had shared a photo and written, “That perfect afternoon home with friends @kareenakapoorkhan @karanjohar @amuaroraofficial @malaikaaroraofficial. Missing you @therealkarismakapoor.”

Kareena Kapoor is looking forward to her next release Laal Singh Chaddha, where she shares screen space with Aamir Khan. She is also co-producing a film with Ekta Kapoor, that will be directed by Hansal Mehta. Kareena will also star in the film. She previously said in a statement, “Very honoured and excited to work as a producer on this film with Ekta whom my family has known for years and of course to be directed by Hansal for the first time. I am a huge fan of Hansal’s films and to be working with him for the first time will be special. There are a lot of firsts on this film, and I cannot wait to begin this journey.”