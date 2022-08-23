Karisma Kapoor recalls first ‘outdoor shoot’ with Salman Khan as Jeet completes 26 years: ‘When we were dreamers…’

Actor Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a photo with Salman Khan from their film Jeet, which clocked 26 years of its release today. The two of them are standing against the backdrop of mountains and a lake, which Karisma tagged as Lake Geneva in Wisconsin. In her post, she also mentioned that it was their first outdoor shoot.

Karisma captioned her post, “When we were dreamers (yellow heart emoji). Our first foreign outdoor #Jeet #26yearsofJeet.”

(Photo: Instagram/Karisma Kapoor) (Photo: Instagram/Karisma Kapoor)

Earlier, production house Nadiadwala Grandson shared a poster of Jeet on Instagram and wrote, “Grooving to Yaara O Yaara since 26 years! #NGEFamily celebrates the 26th anniversary of the iconic love story, #Jeet. #SajidNadiadwala #Jeet.”

Jeet had a star-studded cast which included Sunny Deol, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrish Puri, Tabu, Alok Nath, Dalip Tahil and Johnny Lever. Directed by Raj Kanwar, the romantic thriller emerged as the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1996.

Salman Khan has several films in the pipeline, including Bhaijaan with Pooja Hegde. Apart from this, he also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif, which will release on April 21, 2023. Salman is expected to make a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. On the other hand, Karisma was last seen in the ZEE5 web series Mentalhood.