Karisma Kapoor would send people to spy on Raveena Tandon’s costumes on Andaz Apna Apna sets, recalls designer Ashley Rebello

The behind-the-scenes tensions between Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon during the making of Andaz Apna Apna have long been part of Bollywood folklore. Even Aamir Khan and Raveena Tandon have also spoken in the past as to how the lead actors were not getting along during the shoot. Now, costume designer Ashley Rebello has revealed how competition extended even to costumes on set.

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Rebello, who designed for Aamir Khan in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, shared how he got on-board Andaz Apna Apna and designed Raveena’s costume. He said that after Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, he expected more work but when that didn’t materialise, he moved into production. During an ad shoot with Raveena, he was asked to fix an issue with her outfit after her designer failed to show up.

“I went to Raveena and asked what the issue was with her outfit. I told her I would fix it, and I delivered the corrected outfit on time. After trying it, she said, ‘My God, this is amazing. Did you do this?’ She asked me what I do, and I told her I am a designer and that I had worked on Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. She said, ‘Oh, you are that Ashley Rebello?’ I said yes. She then asked why I wasn’t doing more films. I told her no one was offering me work. Raveena told me, ‘Ashley, don’t wait for people to give you work—ask for it.’ So I asked her if she would give me work, and she said, of course. She called me home and told me she was starting a new film. That film was Andaz Apna Apna,” he said on a podcast with Avinash Tripathi.

‘Karisma would send people to see what Raveena was wearing’

Rebello said the rivalry between the two actors extended to how they looked on screen, particularly during the filming of the song “Yeh Raat Aur Yeh Doori”.

“Raveena told me we had to wear nighties for the song, but we needed to make them look different. I watch a lot of English films, so I wanted to bring that aesthetic into Hindi cinema. I added feathers and fur to her nighties. The director loved it and said it looked beautiful and could become a trend. There were three nighties in the same song, and we made each one better than the other.”

He added, “At that time, Karisma would often send someone from her team to see what Raveena’s costumes looked like—who was designing them and what exactly was being made. She would then tell her own stylist to take note of it. Raveena looked fabulous in the film. I didn’t know then that I would go on to work with Karisma in so many films later.”

When Aamir and Raveena spoke about tension between the lead actors

The rivalry between the lead actors has been acknowledged by the cast over the years. Aamir Khan once said during an interaction that the shoot was chaotic due to scheduling conflicts and personal differences.

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“It was a lovely time that we had; it was also a tough time because I was the only actor who used to come on time. Nobody else would. Back then, Raveena and Karisma also had some issues—they didn’t get along. When Raveena came, Karisma would leave, and vice versa. I used to wonder how the film would ever get completed since we just couldn’t shoot together. The film was ultimately made with great difficulty,” he said during India Today Conclave in 2025.

How Salman and Aamir tried to patch things up between Raveena and Karisma

Raveena herself admitted there was tension on set, even though she enjoyed the experience. “It was fun because while we were shooting, none of us were speaking to each other. Everyone had their own fights going on. Aamir and Salman weren’t talking to each other. Karisma and I weren’t talking, and neither were Salman and Rajkumar Santoshi. I don’t know how the film got made. But it shows we are damn good actors.”

She also recalled how Salman Khan and Aamir tried to patch things up between the two actresses during the climax.

“The boys tried to bring Karisma and me together. In the climax, there’s a scene where we are tied to a pillar. Rajji said, ‘We won’t untie you unless you talk to each other.’ It was all very funny. We laughed a lot during the shoot because the dialogues were so hilarious. We had fun and we fought as well.”

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Released in 1994, Andaz Apna Apna may not have been a box office success initially, but it has since achieved cult status, with its characters and dialogues continuing to be popular with audiences even today.