‘Karisma Kapoor owns flats in every Bandra building,’ claims Akshay Kumar; actress says he ‘owns the entire Juhu’
Akshay Kumar was seen sharing a fun banter with Karisma Kapoor, joking that she, sister Kareena Kapoor and mother Babita own a flat in almost every building in Bandra.
Akshay Kumar shares a great equation with the Kapoor sisters — Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. Recently, on the television game show Wheel Of Fortune, which Akshay is hosting, he was seen sharing fun banter with Karisma Kapoor and hilariously declaring how she and her family own one flat in almost every building in Bandra.
Teasing Karisma, Akshay said, “In Bandra, every building has their one flat. The board in front of the building would read ‘K Kapoor’. They don’t spell their full names. Their mother Babita Kapoor also has her name on the nameplate as B Kapoor, but I asked them, ‘Why are they buying so many flats?’ They tell me that they want to reach Santacruz and Khar also. But they are honest people, they don’t buy more than one flat in a building. Rest of the flats they leave it for other people. Karisma spends her nights in different flats each day.”
Laughing at Akshay’s remarks, Karisma responded and turned the joke back on him, saying, “Kuch bhi. Do you know he owns the entire Juhu?”
This isn’t the first time Akshay has teased the Kapoor sisters about their property portfolio. Earlier, during his appearance with Kareena on The Great Indian Comedy Central, he joked about her owning multiple flats in Bandra. He had said, “These are two sisters who are working in the industry. This woman owns one flat in every building of Bandra. Don’t you get rent from all the flats?” Kareena responded in the same way as Karisma and said, “Kuch bhi bolta hai (He says anything).”
In an earlier interview with DNA, Akshay had spoken about his dynamic with Kareena and Karisma and how he continues to tease them whenever they meet. He had said, “Whenever we meet — whether it’s on a film set or an awards night — our equation has remained the same. We are extremely fond of each other. Bebo and Lolo tease me about the amount of money I’m making and I tease them about having a flat in every building in Bandra. That’s our fun banter.”
For the unversed, Karisma Kapoor’s children, Kiaan and Samara, are currently embroiled in a legal battle with their stepmother Priya Sachdev over their late father Sunjay Kapur’s estate. As per Forbes, Sunjay’s net worth at the time of his death was $1.2 billion (Rs 10,300 crore).
