‘Karisma Kapoor owns flats in every Bandra building,’ claims Akshay Kumar; actress says he ‘owns the entire Juhu’

Akshay Kumar shares a great equation with the Kapoor sisters — Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. Recently, on the television game show Wheel Of Fortune, which Akshay is hosting, he was seen sharing fun banter with Karisma Kapoor and hilariously declaring how she and her family own one flat in almost every building in Bandra.

Teasing Karisma, Akshay said, “In Bandra, every building has their one flat. The board in front of the building would read ‘K Kapoor’. They don’t spell their full names. Their mother Babita Kapoor also has her name on the nameplate as B Kapoor, but I asked them, ‘Why are they buying so many flats?’ They tell me that they want to reach Santacruz and Khar also. But they are honest people, they don’t buy more than one flat in a building. Rest of the flats they leave it for other people. Karisma spends her nights in different flats each day.”