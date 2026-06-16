Karisma Kapoor reveals why top actresses rejected Dil To Pagal Hai before she stepped in

More than two decades after Dil To Pagal Hai became a Bollywood classic, Karisma Kapoor has opened up about the role that changed perceptions of what a leading lady could be on screen. Looking back at her portrayal of Nisha, the actor revealed that several actresses were hesitant to take up the part because it required sharing screen space and a dance face-off with Madhuri Dixit.

In a conversation with India Today, Karisma recalled how the role came with its own set of challenges at a time when conventional heroine characters dominated Hindi cinema.

“When Dil To Pagal Hai was being made, no actress wanted to do the role opposite Madhuri. Nobody wanted to dance with her and compete with her in a dance face-off,” she recalled.