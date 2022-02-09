Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Armaan Jain remember uncle Rajiv Kapoor on his first death anniversary

Karisma Kapoor on Wednesday took to her Instagram stories to remember late uncle Rajiv Kapoor on the occasion of his first death anniversary. The actor, known for his role in Ram Teri Ganga Maili, passed away last year following a heart attack.

Karisma shared a throwback picture featuring legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor with his three sons — Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor. She wrote on the photo, “Chimpu uncle you are missed #RajivKapoor (sic).” Kareena Kapoor also shared the photo on her stories, adding a heart emoji to it.

Neetu Kapoor, on her part, shared a photo of Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor. Adding flower emojis, she wrote, “Miss you both a year already.” Remembering his ‘mama’, actor Armaan Jain shared a lovely photo of him kissing Rajiv Kapoor while wife Annisa is seen sitting next to the latter. “We miss you and love you the most Chimpu Mama,” he captioned the picture.

Rajiv Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with Ek Jaan Hain Hum in 1983, and followed it up with films like Aasmaan, Lover Boy, Zabardast and Hum To Chale Pardes. He was set to make a comeback with Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Toolsidas Junior.

Last year, Randhir Kapoor had opened up about the anguish and pain of losing two brothers in a span of less than a year. Speaking to Yahoo! India, he called the year ‘tragic’ as he reflected on his relationship with his brothers. As readers would know, popular actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in 2020 following a long battle with cancer.

The actor-director said, “This has been the saddest period of our lives – losing two brothers within a period of nine months. We’ve always remained a close knit family contrary to whatever maybe the general perception. We brothers were also best friends. We didn’t necessarily have to go out and meet anyone. We were happy amongst ourselves. We would drink, we would fight, we would make-up. We attended office together.”

He further shared that he lived in constant fear regarding Rishi Kapoor’s cancer. He was worried that anything could happen, which was why he visited him often. Yet, he never thought Rajiv Kapoor will pass away so suddenly. “The dominant fear was that anything could happen to my brother Rishi. After all, he was suffering from cancer. We visited him turn by turn, when he was being treated in America. But no one imagined that Rajiv would pass away so soon,” said Randhir Kapoor.

Calling Rajiv ‘the son he never had’, Randhir added, “It’s genuinely a huge loss for me. I remember him as a great guy, extremely talented, a loyal friend and brother. I will miss him forever.”