Karisma Kapoor joins Kareena and Saif on their London vacation

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been on a vacation with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan for a while now. A few days ago, the family was in Tuscany, where some of their picture-perfect moments were shared by Kareena’s manager and friend Poonam Damania. Now, after enjoying the European vacation, Saifeena (as Saif and Kareena’s fans address the couple) along with Taimur have reached London.

A video of them strolling on the streets of London was shot by a fan and shared on social media. In the video, Saif and Taimur seem to have joined the Veere Di Wedding actor on her shopping spree.

Later, Kareena was joined by her sister and actor Karisma Kapoor along with her two children, Kiaan Raj Kapoor and Samaira Kapoor. All of them spent some quality time together. Karisma shared a photo as they went for an outing and captioned it, “#love❤️” She also posted a photo of Taimur where he held his elder brother Kiaan’s hand as he walked along with him.

On the work front, Kareena will soon be seen as a judge on the dance reality show, Dance India Dance. The channel recently released the promo of the show where the actor was seen dancing with choreographer Bosco Martis and singer Raftaar. Also, she will simultaneously shoot for her next film Angrezi Medium along with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan.

Karisma too is all set to get back to acting with AltBalaji’s upcoming show Mentalhood.