Karisma Kapoor poses with Kareena Kapoor and Shibani Dandekar as Farhan Akhtar ‘directs them’. See photos

August 3, 2022 4:57:39 pm
Actor Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared throwback pictures from her summer vacation with her girl gang. Sharing a series of photos, the actor thanked Farhan Akhtar for directing their photoshoot. She wrote in the caption, “Missing the girls.Thanks @faroutakhtar for directing this photoshoot.”
The pictures feature Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Shibani Dandekar and Dolly Sidhwani. Farhan was quick to respond as he wrote, “Such great subjects who refused to stay still in those low light conditions,” with laughing and red heart emoticons.
Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena reposted the image and wrote, “Best times.” The sibling duo also enjoyed an intimate family lunch on Tuesday. Karisma gave a sneak-peek as she shared a picture of mutton biryani. She wrote, “Back at it! Family lunch.”
In the 1990s, Karisma was one of Bollywood’s most loved actors and had a number of successful movies to her credit. She has largely stepped away from acting, but she did make a comeback a few times after that. She has been an inspiration to a lot of budding actors in the industry.
Previously, Ananya Panday revealed on her Instagram that Karisma was her “forever inspo”. She shared a mirror selfie from her upcoming film Liger’ promotions. She was seen wearing a multicolor striped dress. The picture also featured a photograph of Karisma in a similar outfit. She wrote in the caption, “BTS of #Liger twining w the forever inspo Lolo fun fact I take this picture with me on every shoot it’s a mood!!!! #Liger25thAugust (sic).”
Karisma called Ananya a doll and reposted the picture on her Instagram stories and wrote in the comment section , “Awwww this is adorable , love you my doll”. Kareena dropped a few comments on the picture. She wrote, “No one like OUR LOLO” and “So cool you look you star”.
