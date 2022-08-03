scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Karisma Kapoor poses with Kareena Kapoor and Shibani Dandekar as Farhan Akhtar ‘directs them’. See photos

Karisma Kapoor dropped unseen pictures from her summer vacation with sister Kareena Kapoor and other industry friends.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 4:57:39 pm
Karisma Kapoor shared new pictures from her summer vacation. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

Actor Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared throwback pictures from her summer vacation with her girl gang. Sharing a series of photos, the actor thanked Farhan Akhtar for directing their photoshoot. She wrote in the caption, “Missing the girls.Thanks @faroutakhtar for directing this photoshoot.”

The pictures feature Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Shibani Dandekar and Dolly Sidhwani. Farhan was quick to respond as he wrote, “Such great subjects who refused to stay still in those low light conditions,” with laughing and red heart emoticons. 

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena reposted the image and wrote, “Best times.” The sibling duo also  enjoyed an intimate family lunch on Tuesday. Karisma gave a sneak-peek as she shared a picture of mutton biryani. She wrote,  “Back at it! Family lunch.” 

In the 1990s, Karisma was one of Bollywood’s most loved actors and had a number of successful movies to her credit. She has largely stepped away from acting, but she did make a comeback a few times after that. She has been an inspiration to a lot of budding actors in the industry. 

Also read |Raja Chaudhary says daughter Palak Tiwari is too busy to meet him, wants Shweta Tiwari to talk out the differences: ‘Why do you want to..”

Previously, Ananya Panday revealed on her Instagram that Karisma was her “forever inspo”. She shared a mirror selfie from her upcoming film Liger’ promotions. She was seen wearing a multicolor striped dress. The picture also featured a photograph of Karisma in a similar outfit. She wrote in the caption,  “BTS of #Liger twining w the forever inspo Lolo fun fact I take this picture with me on every shoot it’s a mood!!!! #Liger25thAugust  (sic).” 

Karisma called Ananya a doll and reposted the picture on her Instagram stories and wrote in the comment section , “Awwww this is adorable , love you my doll”. Kareena dropped a few comments on the picture. She wrote,  “No one like OUR LOLO”  and “So cool you look you star”.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 04:57:39 pm

Most Popular

1

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei

2

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

3

Supreme Court collegium meets on next CJI, new postings

4

On Kanyakumari to Kashmir skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap in Haryana

5

Delhi Confidential: A unique problem in the court of CJI N V Ramana

Featured Stories

English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
Explained: All about three PILs that have raised hackles of Jharkhand's H...
Explained: All about three PILs that have raised hackles of Jharkhand's H...
Explained: What is Haryana's Cheerag scheme for EWS students?
Explained: What is Haryana's Cheerag scheme for EWS students?
In first 10 names for Gujarat, AAP balances castes, fields former BJP, Co...
In first 10 names for Gujarat, AAP balances castes, fields former BJP, Co...
As Amit Shah visits Bengaluru today, a familiar buzz: Will he wield the axe?
As Amit Shah visits Bengaluru today, a familiar buzz: Will he wield the axe?
CWG 2022: Weightlifter Lovepreet Singh wins bronze
LIVE UPDATES

CWG 2022: Weightlifter Lovepreet Singh wins bronze

Uproar in Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi joins protests in Well of the House

Uproar in Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi joins protests in Well of the House

All stakeholders have to be involved in brainstorming, says SC
Politics of freebies

All stakeholders have to be involved in brainstorming, says SC

BJP govt spreading hate in Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi

BJP govt spreading hate in Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi

How Delhi’s flagship excise policy put smaller players in low spirits

How Delhi’s flagship excise policy put smaller players in low spirits

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Premium
‘Nobody has copyright on teachings in holy books like Quran’: Court

‘Nobody has copyright on teachings in holy books like Quran’: Court

SC asks Shinde faction to redraft submissions on Uddhav camp pleas
Maharashtra crisis

SC asks Shinde faction to redraft submissions on Uddhav camp pleas

SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Opinion

SC verdict on PMLA is problematic

Premium
Why diabetics need protein in their diet

Why diabetics need protein in their diet

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s family vacation in Switzerland
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement