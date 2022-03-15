Karisma Kapoor, Govinda are shocked over the jodi that’s more dumdaar than them. Watch video

Karisma Kapoor and Govinda are considered one of the most popular on-screen jodis of all time, but looks like they have serious competition now. In a new ad, Karisma and Govinda are shocked over the introduction of a new jodi in town that is more ‘dumdaar’ than them.

The video has Karisma and Govinda talking over the phone as the Partner actor discovers the new jodi. The two address each other as Chi Chi and Lolo, which are their nicknames.

Karisma Kapoor shared the new ad of the fast food brand with the caption, “The biggest Jodi is here. If there’s anyone who comes close to deserving the title of No. 1 Jodi, this is it! Right ChiChi? Crispy KFC Chicken aur Biryani Rice – yehi toh hai asli No.1 Jodi!”

For the unversed, Karisma Kapoor and Govinda worked in several David Dhawan films of the 1990s, becoming the most popular jodi of the era. They have hits like Coolie No 1, Raja Babu, Hero No 1, Saajan Chale Sasural and Haseena Maan Jayegi to their credit.

Karisma was last seen in ALTBalaji’s web series Mentalhood. Govinda’s last theatrical release was 2019’s Rangeela Raja.