Karisma Kapoor’s former husband Sunjay Kapur, wife Priya Sachdev blessed with baby boy

Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapur recently welcomed a baby boy with his second wife Priya Sachdev. According to reports, Sunjay and wife Priya became parents to a baby boy a week ago.

Priya has a daughter, named Safira, with former husband Vikram Chatwal. On the other hand, Sunjay has two children with his former spouse Karisma– daughter Samiera Kapoor and son Kiaan Raj Kapoor.

Sunjay and Priya have reportedly named their newborn Azarias Kapur. Priya had earlier shared a few photos on her Instagram handle where she was seen with her baby bump.

Priya had rung in her baby shower in October along with Sunjay’s birthday and had shared pictures from the party as well.

Here are a few photos of Sunjay Kapur’s wife Priya Sachdev from the bash:

After 13 years of marriage, Karisma and Sunjay got divorced in the year 2016. After the legal divorce, Sunjay moved on and tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Priya Sachdev on April 13, 2017.