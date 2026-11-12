Karisma Kapoor’s first hero was a star at 15, girls wrote to him in blood, was left bedridden

Some actors get the brightest beginnings in the film industry, only for destiny to bring their careers to an unexpected halt. Such is the story of actor Harish Kumar. He began acting at the age of four to fulfil his father’s wish, often putting his education on the back burner. By 15, he had become a successful leading man and went on to feature in over 300 films across multiple languages. However, just as he was enjoying fame and success, he stepped away from the industry in his late 20s. Today, he is often spotted attending events and promoting local businesses, while quietly working towards his dream of becoming a filmmaker.

Harish Kumar never wanted to become an actor

Born in 1975 in a Telugu family in Hyderabad, Harish Kumar was introduced to acting when he was just four years old. In an interview with Shreehans Entertainment, the actor revealed that it was his father’s dream for him to become an actor, while he had initially wanted to pursue cricket.

“I originally wanted to become a cricketer. I had no interest in films. I would often refuse to do films, but it was my father who wanted me to act. He would often tell me, ‘You have got such beautiful eyes and a face. Cricket might injure you’,” he recalled.

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Actor Harish Kumar. Express archive photo Actor Harish Kumar. Express archive photo

Eventually, Harish embraced his father’s ambitions for him and found his own purpose in acting.

At just eight, he received the prestigious Nandi Award for his performance in Andhra Kesari from then Chief Minister and actor NT Rama Rao.

He made his Hindi debut as Jr Rajinikanth

In Bollywood, many remember him as the leading man opposite Karisma Kapoor in her debut film, Prem Qaidi. However, what many may not know is that Harish had made his Hindi film debut much earlier, sharing screen space with Rajinikanth.

“My first film was Andha Kanoon, which was also the Hindi debut of actor Rajinikanth. I played his childhood role in that film,” he revealed.

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Actor Harish Kumar in film JANAM KUNDLI Actor Harish Kumar in film JANAM KUNDLI

Although acting was never his first choice, Harish’s talent soon made him one of the most sought-after child actors, popularly known as Master Hari. He worked across several film industries, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

“I have worked with Rekha, Nana Patekar, Raajkumar, NT Rama Rao, Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Sivaji Ganesan,” he said.

Harish was often made to choose films over education

At 13, Harish made his debut as a leading actor with the Malayalam film Daisy. The film went on to become a major commercial success, reportedly running in theatres across Kerala for over a year. It also set a benchmark for teenage romances in Malayalam cinema, a record that remained unchallenged until Aniyathipraavu arrived in 1997.

However, this early success came at a considerable cost, particularly when it came to his education and childhood.

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Speaking at an event organised by Rhythms Group in 2022, Harish recalled how difficult it was to balance school and film shoots.

Film star Karishma Kapoor and Harish in film PREM QAIDI. Express archive photo Film star Karishma Kapoor and Harish in film PREM QAIDI. Express archive photo

“Because I started working quite early in my life, it often happened that I had the school bus coming from one way and a car for the shoot from another, and I wouldn’t know which one to hop on.”

He recalled that during such situations, his father would encourage him to take the car to the shoot, reminding him, “You won’t get this opportunity again.”

Harish often had to sacrifice his studies to pursue the opportunities coming his way.

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“I was 14 and all prepped up for examination when, just a day before, I received the offer for my first film Daisy, and I had to take that up thinking I won’t get this opportunity again,” he shared.

While he missed out on a conventional childhood and had to give up his dream of becoming a cricketer to fulfil his father’s ambitions, Harish has never expressed regret over his choices. Instead, he has consistently spoken about his deep admiration and gratitude towards his parents.

Actor Govinda, actor Harish and actress Urmila Matondkar in film COOLIE NO 1. Express archive photo Actor Govinda, actor Harish and actress Urmila Matondkar in film COOLIE NO 1. Express archive photo

Speaking to Entertainment Evoke nearly two decades ago, Harish said, “There is God, but after him, it is your parents. I am extremely proud that my parents did a lot for me. They loved me a lot and they put a lot of hard work in making me who I am today. My siblings too have worked as child actors. But none of them continued, they pursued education, while I am the oldest of them all.”

When the entire unit was against 15-year-old Harish Kumar

Just two years after his Malayalam debut, Harish starred in the Telugu film Prema Khaidi opposite actress Malashri. Interestingly, producer Daggubati Ramanaidu was the only person who believed Harish had the potential to become a leading man. Even the film’s director and other members of the unit were reportedly unconvinced.

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Ramanaidu, who holds a place in the Guinness World Records for producing the most films by an individual, was famously known for recognising and nurturing talent. He saw a star in Harish when others did not.

Recalling the incident, Harish said, “He called me one day and said, ‘I want to cast you in this film, but the entire unit is against you, including the director. They all think you look like a kid and are too innocent to be a hero, as the role was demanding.'”

Film Director K Murali Mohan Rao, Karishma Kapoor, D Ramanaidu and Harish on the set of film PREM QAIDI. Express archive photo Film Director K Murali Mohan Rao, Karishma Kapoor, D Ramanaidu and Harish on the set of film PREM QAIDI. Express archive photo

Finding a suitable heroine was another challenge, as most actresses were older than Harish. Eventually, the makers settled on Malashri, who was two years his senior.

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Against all odds, Harish went ahead with the film, which turned out to be a massive box-office success despite the makers having modest expectations at the time of its release. Its popularity eventually led to a Kannada remake.

When girls wrote letters in blood for Harish Kumar

Impressed by the film’s success, Ramanaidu decided to remake it in Hindi. This is how Harish entered Bollywood as a leading man opposite Karisma Kapoor. While Karisma was 16 and making her acting debut, Harish was just 15. The film also performed well at the box office, opening the doors to several more opportunities for the young actor.

Harish subsequently appeared in films across multiple languages. In Hindi cinema, his pairing with Govinda was particularly popular. The two shared screen space in films such as Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1 and Aunty No. 1, all of which went on to become hits, with Harish playing the second lead.

His popularity also earned him a massive female fan following, with some admirers going to extraordinary lengths to express their affection.

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“My house was flooded with letters, which my sister enjoyed reading. Sometimes, girls would come home with their fathers, who would say, ‘Our daughter has gone crazy, please marry her.’ They would offer me money, expensive gifts, and these girls wouldn’t go away. A couple of heroines, too, were into me. I can’t name them. People wrote me letters in blood, which I still have,” he recalled.

When a spinal injury changed his life

Despite the fame, adulation and a steady stream of film offers, Harish almost disappeared from the big screen around 2001-02. His absence was not because work had dried up but because a serious back injury left him bedridden.

Speaking to Hindustan Times in 2021, the actor revealed, “I suffered a major back injury which left me bedridden, which also became my reason to leave showbiz.”

Harish suffered from a severe slipped disc, with complications involving his L3 and L5 vertebrae. Recalling how debilitating the condition became, he said, “The situation was so bad that I couldn’t even go to the washroom. I was very careless when I was young, and didn’t even realise when I got this injury. But I didn’t want to undergo an operation. Sometimes you go through such phases in life.”

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The injury forced him to spend nearly two years on bed rest. During this period, he had to focus entirely on his recovery.

However, Harish hinted that his injury was not the only reason he eventually stepped away from the film industry. “Why I left showbiz is a very personal reason, which I don’t like to talk about much,” he said.

Despite everything, the actor has maintained that he has no regrets about the way his life and career unfolded. He remains content with his journey, believing that perhaps he had been moving too fast too early.

“I started when I was a kid, and became male lead in my teen. I guess I was running too fast, hence life slowed me down a bit,” he reflected.

Harish did attempt to make a comeback with films such as Naughty@40, Chaar Din Ki Chandni and Aa Gaya Hero. However, none of these projects managed to recreate the success he had enjoyed during his younger days.

Harish Kumar idolises Raj Kapoor

Interestingly, even at the height of his popularity, Harish had ambitions that extended far beyond being a leading man. He admired the legendary Raj Kapoor and aspired to build a career that would allow him to work behind the camera as well.

“Many heroes have come and many will come later who will claim to have worked in 1,000 films. But I want to be like Raj Kapoor. Not in terms of numbers, but the kind of films he has done as an actor, director. I am a huge fan of him. Unfortunately, I could never meet him or got the chance to work with him, but I like him very much. I want to be nearby that, and I know it is extremely difficult — his style of living. But I will try to match him,” he said.

He further explained why he believed an actor’s contribution should not be limited to performing in front of the camera.

“One should not just be a hero in front of the camera, but one should have the ability to be a hero behind the camera too, as a director, producer and technician. I feel he is the real hero. I cannot be like the heroes who put makeup, act in front of the camera, earn money, invest in multiple flats and that’s about it.”

Unlike many actors who turn to businesses outside the film industry after stepping away from acting, Harish has always been clear about where his interests lie. If he ever ventured into business, he wanted it to benefit the film industry.

Harish Kumar doesn’t want to do business, but direct films

In an interview with Entertainment Evoke when he was 27, Harish said, “I don’t like doing business. Even if someone will give me a golden opportunity to start business, I won’t because everything I have today is because of the film industry. I don’t want to earn in this field and invest that money in some building or factory. I would rather use that money to create employment for people in the same industry.”

Today, Harish Kumar may not have a social media presence, but he continues to make appearances at public events. Videos of the actor attending functions and promoting local businesses occasionally surface on social media.

He was last seen in the 2025 crime thriller Griha Laxmi, which also stars Hina Khan, Chunky Panday and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. Alongside his occasional public appearances, Harish is also working on scripts and pursuing his long-standing ambition of becoming a filmmaker. He continues to travel between Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai as he works towards this next chapter of his career.