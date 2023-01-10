scorecardresearch
Karisma Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty share inside picture from Farhan Akhtar’s fun-filled birthday bash

Actor Karisma Kapoor attended actor-director Farhan Akhtar's pre-birthday party last week along with other close friends.

Farhan AkhtarActor Karisma Kapoor attended Farhan Akhtar's pre-birthday bash. (Photo: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor)
Filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar hosted a pre-birthday bash on last week and invited some of his close friends for the do. The actor, whose birthday falls on January 9 and shares it with sister-in-law Anusha Dandekar, was seen having a gala time in a picture shared by actor Karisma Kapoor.

Karisma used a picture from the birthday party to wish Farhan on social media. In the picture, Farhan and Karisma are seen posing with the rest of the gang including his business partner Ritesh Sidhwani, Amrita Arora, Rhea Chakraborty and others. Karisma shared the picture in her stories and wrote, “Happy birthday Farhan”. Both Farhan and Shibani reposted the picture –

Check out Karisma’s post –

Karisma Kapoor Actor Karisma Kapoor shared a picture from Farhan Akhtar’s birthday party. (Photo: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor)

Farhan and his sister-in-law Anusha Dandekar share the same birth date and also cut a cake together at the pre-birthday bash. Many celebrities wished Farhan through social media including Dia Mirza, Arjun Rampal, Anushka Sharma, Rakulpreet Singh, Amrita Arora amongst others.

Rhea Chakraborty also shared picture from Farhan and Anusha’s birthday party. Check out the picture –

Rhea Chakraborty Actor Rhea Chakraborty shared picture with Anusha Dandekar from her joint birthday bash with Farhan Akhtar. (Photo: Instagram/rheachakraborty)

 

Also Read |Farhan Akhtar pens appreciation post for Cristiano Ronaldo amid backlash: ‘It’s so easy to tear someone down…’

Earlier, Farhan had shared a picture with Shibani and his daughters Shakya and Akira Akhtar. The four of them smiled happily for the camera as fans got a glimpse of the family. Farhan added black heart emojis to the photograph and tagged the three leading ladies of his life.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

 

Shakya and Akira are Farhan’s daughters from his first wife, Adhuna Akhtar and he often shares their social media posts or pictures from their time spent together.  Shibani and Farhan got married in 2022 at his father Javed Akhtar’s bungalow in Khandala in an intimate wedding ceremony.

On the work front, Farhan made his Hollywood debut with Ms Marvel. He will also direct the road trip film Jee Le Zaraa, which stars Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

