Karisma Kapoor dances to 90s hit Le Gayi at Monaco wedding, thanks the DJ. Watch

A video of Karisma Kapoor from a wedding that she attended a few months ago in Monaco has made its way to social media. Fan pages have been sharing the clip as the 90s star dances to her hit track ‘Le Gayi’ from the film Dil To Pagal Hai. The video is certainly a dose of nostalgia for many.

Karisma Kapoor, at the wedding party, was seen grooving on the dance floor as the DJ played her track. Karisma can be seen dressed in a black gown as she enjoys he moves with other guests at the party. At the end of the clip, the actor can be seen thanking the DJ for playing the song.

See Karisma Kapoor’s dance video:

The film Dil Toh Pagal Hai is one of Karisma Kapoor’s biggest hits. The film also stars Madhuri Dixit and Shah Rukh Khan. The film, directed by Yash Chopra, recently clocked its 25 years this year. Karisma had marked the occasion with a post.

Karisma Kapoor is quite active on social media. The actor recently share some photos and captioned them, “The beauty of the mountains 🙏🏼🌄💫.”

Karisma is busy working on her upcoming project, titled Brown, with director Abhinay Deo.

Karisma Kapoor’s upcoming film:

Taking to her Instagram handle, Karisma announced the happy news as she wrote, “To new beginnings 🙏🏼🤎 #brown”. The film is based on the book City of Death by Abheek Barua.