Karisma Kapoor celebrates 25 years of Raja Hindustani, reveals a secret

Aamir Khan-Karisma Kapoor’s Raja Hindustani completed 25 years since its release on Monday. Celebrating the occasion, Karisma shared a montage from the film and even revealed an interesting secret.

In the caption, she mentioned how the film’s popular song “Aaye ho meri zindagi mein” is one of her personal favourites. The actor said that performing the song as a ‘young girl’ made her ‘feel a rollercoaster of emotions’.

“Letting you in on a secret, “Aaye ho meri zindagi mein” is one of my personal favorite songs of my career. As a young girl performing on this song made me feel a rollercoaster of emotions. Talking about love and sacrifice, the lyrics are so beautiful, so poignant. It will always be close to my heart. Celebrating 25yrs of Raja Hindustani ,” the Bollywood diva wrote.

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who is credited for Karisma Kapoor’s makeover in the blockbuster, also penned his thoughts about the film. Sharing a clip, he called Raja Hindustani a ‘special film’. He also mentioned how he gave Karisma the ‘famous makeover’ with the 60s fitted kurta-churidar attire with straight hair and brown lenses.

“25 years to #RajaHindustani . Special film , very special memories. Director @dharmesh.darshan @therealkarismakapoor #costumedesign #styling . The very famous recreated look of the 60s fitted kurtas with churidhar s / straight hair and brown lenses for @therealkarismakapoor for the first time and the famous makeover in this super hit film . #memoriesforlife #magical #cinema #love,” he wrote, to which Karisma Kapoor replied with a heart emoji.

Manish Malhotra had earlier spoken about how his ideas were deemed risky by not just Karisma Kapoor but even the makers. “Karisma was initially worried about giving up the trademark Kapoor family blue eyes for hazel contacts, but I told her that her character needed warmth. Her look in Raja Hindustani eventually became iconic,” the ace designer told HT.

Dharmesh Darshan directorial Raja Hindustani featured Aamir Khan in the titular role of a taxi driver, who falls in love with a city girl (Karisma Kapoor) when she visits his small-town. While the two get married, they soon realise the challenges in life given their class divide.

Raja Hindustani also starred Archana Puran Singh, Suresh Oberoi, Johnny Lever, Navneet Nishan, Farida Jalal, Mohnish Behl and Kunal Kemmu.