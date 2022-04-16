Alia Bhatt’s ‘kaleera’ falls on an overjoyed Karisma Kapoor, and her expression cannot be missed. See pictures

As photos from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s fairytale wedding continue to make their way online, Karisma Kapoor revealed in a new post that Alia’s ‘kaleera’ fell on her. In the ‘kaleera’ ritual at a traditional Punjabi wedding, the bride’s sisters and friends tie the ornaments on her wrist, as a blessing. After the ceremony concludes, the bride tries to drop a ‘kaleera’ on the heads of her bridesmaids. If it falls on someone, it is seen as a sign that they are the next in line to get married.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

Karisma wrote, “Instagram VS Reality. The Kaleera fell on me guys!” In one photo, Karisma is holding the ‘kaleera’ in a composed manner, while in another, she couldn’t contain her excitement. The photo received much love from Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Manish Malhotra. Fans mentioned that they are eager to see Karisma get married again. Karisma was earlier married to Sanjay Kapur, and has two children with him, Samaira and Kiaan. The couple separated in 2016.

After keeping their fans guessing for months, Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in a private ceremony this week in Bandra. Karisma, Kareena Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor have been sharing several photos from the wedding and mehendi functions. Wishing them love and light, Ayan Mukerji had shared the first song from their film Brahmastra on Instagram.

Alia and Ranbir made their first public appearance as a couple shortly after the wedding ceremony. She shared the first pictures in an Instagram post.