Friday, June 25, 2021
14 photos from Karisma Kapoor's birthday bash which cannot be missed

Karisma Kapoor rang in her 47th birthday in style. The bash was organised by Karisma's sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan.

June 25, 2021 6:08:14 pm
Karisma Kapoor turned 47 on Friday.

Actor Karisma Kapoor turned 47 on Friday. The Bollywood star rang in her birthday in the company of her family, including her kids, sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan and best friend Amrita Arora, among others. Kareena shared a family photo from the bash and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the centre of our universe.”

Apart from Kareena, even Karisma has posted several clicks from the celebration on social media. Kareena’s son Taimur Ali Khan was also present at the birthday party. Scroll down to see 14 photos from Karisma Kapoor’s birthday party.

karisma kapoor family photos Kareena Kapoor wished her sister Karisma Kapoor with this photo. (Photo: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan) karisma kareena amrita Karisma Kapoor poses with sister Kareena Kapoor and best friend Amrita Arora. (Photo: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor) karisma kapoor b'day party pics Karisma Kapoor shared photos of her look. (Photo: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor) karisma b'day Karisma Kapoor shared several photos on her Instagram stories. (Photo: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor) karisma kapoor news Karisma Kapoor’s birthday party was an intimate affair. (Photo: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor) karisma birthday Karisma Kapoor took us inside her birthday celebration with these pictures. (Photo: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor) karishma kareena kapoor Kareena Kapoor poses with her elder sister Karisma Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor) kareena at karisma party Kareena Kapoor also posted clicks on her Instagram stories. (Photo: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan) karisma kapoor kareena Kareena Kapoor chose a casual look for the party. (Photo: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan) karisma kapoor b'dat album Karisma Kapoor gave a sneak peek into the decor too. (Photo: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor) karisma kapoor bday photos Karisma Kapoor thanked sister Kareena Kapoor and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan for planning the bash. (Photo: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor) karisma kapoor birthday Karisma Kapoor’s favourite dishes were part of the menu. (Photo: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor) karisma news Karisma Kapoor had a candle light dinner. (Photo: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor) karisma kapoor bday bash Here’s another click of Karisma Kapoor at the party. (Photo: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor)

Karisma Kapoor shared photos from her birthday celebration and wrote, “Making my years count , instead of counting the years 🎂💫🙏🏼#aboutlastnight #familyandfriends #onlylove.”

Karisma also received birthday wishes from her aunt Neetu Kapoor and other family members.

