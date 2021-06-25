14 photos from Karisma Kapoor’s birthday bash which cannot be missed

Actor Karisma Kapoor turned 47 on Friday. The Bollywood star rang in her birthday in the company of her family, including her kids, sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan and best friend Amrita Arora, among others. Kareena shared a family photo from the bash and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the centre of our universe.”

Apart from Kareena, even Karisma has posted several clicks from the celebration on social media. Kareena’s son Taimur Ali Khan was also present at the birthday party. Scroll down to see 14 photos from Karisma Kapoor’s birthday party.

Kareena Kapoor wished her sister Karisma Kapoor with this photo. (Photo: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan) Kareena Kapoor wished her sister Karisma Kapoor with this photo. (Photo: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan)

Karisma Kapoor poses with sister Kareena Kapoor and best friend Amrita Arora. (Photo: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor) Karisma Kapoor poses with sister Kareena Kapoor and best friend Amrita Arora. (Photo: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor)

Karisma Kapoor shared photos of her look. (Photo: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor) Karisma Kapoor shared photos of her look. (Photo: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor)

Karisma Kapoor shared several photos on her Instagram stories. (Photo: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor) Karisma Kapoor shared several photos on her Instagram stories. (Photo: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor)

Karisma Kapoor’s birthday party was an intimate affair. (Photo: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor) Karisma Kapoor’s birthday party was an intimate affair. (Photo: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor)

Karisma Kapoor took us inside her birthday celebration with these pictures. (Photo: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor) Karisma Kapoor took us inside her birthday celebration with these pictures. (Photo: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor)

Kareena Kapoor poses with her elder sister Karisma Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor) Kareena Kapoor poses with her elder sister Karisma Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor)

Kareena Kapoor also posted clicks on her Instagram stories. (Photo: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan) Kareena Kapoor also posted clicks on her Instagram stories. (Photo: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor chose a casual look for the party. (Photo: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan) Kareena Kapoor chose a casual look for the party. (Photo: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan)

Karisma Kapoor gave a sneak peek into the decor too. (Photo: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor) Karisma Kapoor gave a sneak peek into the decor too. (Photo: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor)

Karisma Kapoor thanked sister Kareena Kapoor and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan for planning the bash. (Photo: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor) Karisma Kapoor thanked sister Kareena Kapoor and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan for planning the bash. (Photo: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor)

Karisma Kapoor’s favourite dishes were part of the menu. (Photo: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor) Karisma Kapoor’s favourite dishes were part of the menu. (Photo: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor)

Karisma Kapoor had a candle light dinner. (Photo: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor) Karisma Kapoor had a candle light dinner. (Photo: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor)

Here’s another click of Karisma Kapoor at the party. (Photo: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor) Here’s another click of Karisma Kapoor at the party. (Photo: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor)

Karisma Kapoor shared photos from her birthday celebration and wrote, “Making my years count , instead of counting the years 🎂💫🙏🏼#aboutlastnight #familyandfriends #onlylove.”

Karisma also received birthday wishes from her aunt Neetu Kapoor and other family members.