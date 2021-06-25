14 photos from Karisma Kapoor’s birthday bash which cannot be missed

June 25, 2021 6:08:14 pm
Actor Karisma Kapoor turned 47 on Friday. The Bollywood star rang in her birthday in the company of her family, including her kids, sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan and best friend Amrita Arora, among others. Kareena shared a family photo from the bash and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the centre of our universe.”
Apart from Kareena, even Karisma has posted several clicks from the celebration on social media. Kareena’s son Taimur Ali Khan was also present at the birthday party. Scroll down to see 14 photos from Karisma Kapoor’s birthday party.
Karisma Kapoor shared photos from her birthday celebration and wrote, “Making my years count , instead of counting the years 🎂💫🙏🏼#aboutlastnight #familyandfriends #onlylove.”
Karisma also received birthday wishes from her aunt Neetu Kapoor and other family members.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-