Kareena Kapoor celebrates her birthday in London, see photos, videos

Karisma Kapoor turns 44 today. The actor is celebrating her birthday in London with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Saif Ali Khan and Anand Ahuja. Many photos from Lolo’s birthday celebrations have made its way to social media.

While Kareena and Karisma have been in London for a while now, Natasha Poonawalla and Sonam also joined the sisters for a Sunday brunch at Annabel’s in Mayfair, London.

A few photos of the birthday bash were shared by Sonam with the caption, “Longest and funnest lunch with the girls! #friendslikefamily❤️ #kapoorsisters ! @rheakapoor we missed you! thanks NAT for putting this together! Love you! @therealkarismakapoor @natasha.poonawalla @natasha_poonawalla #kareenakapoorkhan 📷 @anandahuja”

Karisma also shared photos and videos from her birthday celebration. See all latest photos and videos of Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and others:

Karisma also posted a photo with her daughter Samiera and son Kiaan, walking hand-in-hand on the streets of London. “Birthday eve with my babies,” read the photo caption.

See more photos of birthday girl Karimsa Kapoor:

Many celebrities have also shared their birthday wishes for Karisma Kapoor. Scroll to see:

We too wish a very happy birthday to Karisma Kapoor.

