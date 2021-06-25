Inside Karisma Kapoor birthday bash with Kareena Kapoor: When Kareena said sister was stricter than mom Babita 

From their gorgeous photos on social media, to constantly rooting for each other, the two Kapoor sisters of Bollywood — Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, have set some serious sibling goals. When Karisma ruled the silver screen in the 90s, she became a role model and inspiration for her younger sister Kareena, who followed in her footsteps. Karisma Kapoor celebrated her 47th birthday on Friday with Kareena and bestie Amrita Arora.

Amrita shared a photo with a gorgeous birthday cake and them posing together. “Happy birthday my darling @therealkarismakapoor ! May you always shine and be as lovely as a beautiful vintage wine 🍷🍷🍷 #famjam #onlylove,” Amrita wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial)

On Karisma’s birthday, we also go back to how Kareena had spoken about her ‘strict’ older sibling. In an old interview to Cosmopolitan, a very young Kareena had admitted that Karisma was stricter than her own mother, Babita. “Lolo helps me with my homework. Mama’s strict about studies. But Lolo is even stricter. She even spanks me sometimes when I am naughty. But that is because she loves me.”

Their love and affection for each other speaks volumes on social media. On Kareena’s birthdays, Karisma has always shared photos of the two of them, vowing to protect her “lifeline”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

On Kareena’s show What Women Want, the sisters discussed how they were each other’s inspiration. Kareena asked Karisma about who her role model was, and she answered, “Kareena is my inspiration. We’ve grown up being so close to each other. We inspire each other. We have so much in common, we give each other strength and advice. We learn from each other. ”

Karisma even mentioned that she gets trolled because of Kareena on her social accounts. A confused Kareena asked, “About me?” Karisma replied that she has gotten comments like, “Aap apni behen ko kaho, itna pout na karein!”

Karisma always mentioned how fans ask for photos with Bebo. “It’s a wonderful relationship,” she said.