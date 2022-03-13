scorecardresearch
Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit bump into each other, fans call it a perfect Dil Toh Pagal Hai moment

Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit bumped into each other during shooting for separate projects. Karisma will be seen in Holi special episode of India's Got Talent.

March 13, 2022
karisma kapoor with madhuri dixitKarisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit shared the screen space in Dil Toh Pagal Hai. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor took her fans on a nostalgic trip with her latest Instagram post. The actor treated fans to a photo in which she happily posed for a picture with Madhuri Dixit. The two actors, who ruled the screens in 90s, were seen sharing a warm hug. Karisma shared the photo with a caption that read, “Look who I bumped into at the studio. My all time favourite MDji.” She also used a hashtag that read ‘memories and magic.’ The picture also received love from Madhuri.

As soon as the actor shared the picture, fans recalled their film Dil Toh Pagal Hai. In the film, which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, Madhuri played Pooja and Karisma played Nisha. Their ‘The Dance of Envy’ is still considered an iconic on-screen dance face-off.

“Arey re arey ye kya hua .. Moment,” a fan wrote, while another commented and called the actresses “The best duo.” An Instagram user also tagged Madhuri and Karisma as “branded beauty.”

Karisma will be seen gracing the Holi special episode of Sony TV’s India’s Got Talent. In the show, she will be reunited with her favourite on-screen co-star Govinda. The two will take fans on 90s trip with their dance and stories. Madhuri, on the other hand, is basking in the success of her latest Netflix series The Fame Game in which she played a superstar. The series marked her first OTT project. It was produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

