Karishma Tanna on Sanju co-star Ranbir Kapoor: He is amazing

Actor Karishma Tanna, who is gearing up for the release of her second Hindi film Sanju, says her co-star Ranbir Kapoor is amazing to work with and is a complete brat.

Asked how would she describe Ranbir, Karishma told IANS, “He is amazing, a thorough professional and a brat. He’s a lot of fun on the set. He has very good humour, talks well and a lovely guy to work with.”

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju also stars Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Anushka Sharma. The film is slated to release on June 29. The film tells the life story of Sanjay Dutt right from his battle with drugs to his involvement in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts and his love life. Co-produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sanju will bring forth the entire life of Sanjay Dutt before his fans.

This is not the first time Karishma, who is all set to feature in Star Plus’s Qayamat Ki Raat, will be seen on the silver screen. She was also a part of the third installment of the Masti franchise.

Karishma is not in a rush to sign films. “I had been offered a lot of films also but if the content is not good then I would not want to do it…,” she said.

