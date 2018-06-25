Is Karishma Tanna playing Madhuri Dixit in Sanju? Here’s what the TV actor has to say

Sanju: The Ranbir Kapoor starrer will hit screens on June 29. Sanju: The Ranbir Kapoor starrer will hit screens on June 29.

From the time the first teaser of Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju was released, there has been continous buzz around the Rajkumar Hirani directorial. But one star whose character has been kept under wraps is Karishma Tanna. The actor, who is rumoured to be playing Madhuri Dixit, is also not ready to talk about Sanju. “All I can say is that it’s a very important role but I really can’t talk about it,” she said.

The trailer of Sanju was also released recently and while the audience got a glimpse of some actors, Karishma was again missing. She was also conspicuously absent from the film’s events and we wondered if she was upset about the same. Karishma said, “Not at all. From the time I met Raju sir, I knew what I was signing for and how my character will get promoted. So there’s no reasons for getting upset or feeling bad.”

She further added, “Raju sir had made it clear to me that my role would create a lot of speculation and I am actually enjoying all the buzz and curiousity. This is exactly what we had anticipated.”

While Karishma kept mum about playing Madhuri, the actor revealed that she would love to get into the shoes of the dancing diva if her biopic is ever made. “Madhuri ma’am is a great star and I would love to do her biopic. It’s magical to see her perform, especially when she dances. I also have the same passion towards dance and I think it would be a dream come true moment for me.”

On the television front, after a blockbuster cameo appearance in Naagin 3, Karishma Tanna is currently seen in Star Plus’ Qayamat Ki Raat Hai. The finite series by Ekta Kapoor also stars Vivek Dahiya, Dipika Kakar and Deepa. The weekend show airs at 7:30 pm.

