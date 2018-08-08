Have you seen these photos of Karishma Tanna, Alia Bhatt and Tiger Shroff?

Karishma Tanna, Alia Bhatt and Tiger Shroff look stunning in their latest clicks. Karishma Tanna, Alia Bhatt and Tiger Shroff look stunning in their latest clicks.

While Karishma Tanna’s stunning photos are breaking the internet, Tiger Shroff showed off his toned bod on Instagram. Here is a look at who posted what on their social media accounts today. Scroll to see all.

Karishma Tanna shared some gorgeous photos today. Karishma Tanna shared some gorgeous photos today.

Karishma Tanna looked stunning in a floral swimsuit. Karishma Tanna looked stunning in a floral swimsuit.

“Hello there!! Major missing happening.. 🏊‍♀️ #swimming #sunkissed #karishmatanna #ktians,” wrote the Sanju actor along with the photo. “Hello there!! Major missing happening.. 🏊‍♀️ #swimming #sunkissed #karishmatanna #ktians,” wrote the Sanju actor along with the photo.

Karishma is currently seen in TV show Qayamat Ki Raat. Karishma is currently seen in TV show Qayamat Ki Raat.

Akshay Kumar shared this photo and wrote, “When you’re happy and you know it ‘Take Your Clothes Off 😛’ #TeamTalk with @theamitsadh… Find out why he has no clothes on, on 15th August. #7DaysToGold.”

Gold actor Gold actor Mouni Roy shared a photo from one of the promotional events.

The Sky Is Pink actor The Sky Is Pink actor Priyanka Chopra posted this photo from the sets.

Alia Bhatt is celebrating International Cat Day today. She shared this photo with the caption, “Be kind to every kind! #internationalcatday.”

Tiger Shroff showed off his toned bod today. Tiger Shroff showed off his toned bod today.

Sharing the photo, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “Chilling before rolling 😎 #Budapest #Europe.” Sharing the photo, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “Chilling before rolling 😎 #Budapest #Europe.”

Kajal Aggarwal looks like a princess in this photo. Kajal Aggarwal looks like a princess in this photo.

Karan Tacker posted this photo and wrote, “I So feel like some beach and sun..! ☀️🌊✨.”

Remember Remember Karan Mehra ? His wife Nisha Rawal shared this photo today.

