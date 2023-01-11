scorecardresearch
Karishma Ka Karishma and Kal Ho Naa Ho child actor Jhanak Shukla is now engaged, and no longer interested in acting

Child actor Jhanak Shukla, who rose to fame after playing a robot girl in the television show Karishma Ka Karishma, and for her appearance in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho, said that he is no longer wants to continue in the profession any longer, but is willing to make exceptions.

In an interview with The Times of India, she said that she is going to Ireland to study for a year, after which she will return to India and get married.

The daughter of actor Supriya Shukla, Jhanak said that she she ‘didn’t quit acting intentionally’, but after working as a child, her parents insisted that she study further. By the time she had completed her graduation, she was no longer interested in acting. She studied archeology, and during the pandemic, completed her MBA.

Next, Jhanak is travelling to Ireland to study for a year, but has gotten engaged to an engineer named Swapnil Suryavanshi. She signed off, “However, in the future if I am offered a really good character in a web show, I may take it up. I don’t want to stop myself from doing anything that interests me. But I don’t want to be a full-time actor.”

 

Now 26, Jhanak played the titular role in the Hindi sitcom Karishma Ka Karishma from 2003 to 2004. The show was a remake of the 1980s American sitcom Small Wonder. In 2003, Jhanak appeared as Jia Kapur in the hit film Kal Ho Naa Ho, starring Shah Rukh, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan. She has also appeared in Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante, starring Irrfan Khan and Konkona Sensharma.

