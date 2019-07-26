Kargil Vijay Diwas: Bollywood films that salute soldiers of Kargil

Twenty years ago, it was on July 26 that the Indian government officially declared an end to the Kargil conflict. Since then, we proudly remember the sacrifices of our defence personnel on Kargil Vijay Diwas. Cinema is an art form through which we are often presented parts of our history and the Kargil conflict has been recreated quite a few times in Bollywood.

Here are some films that were based on Kargil War:

Lakshya

The 2004 film had Hrithik Roshan playing an Army officer. The Farhan Akhtar directorial starts off with the journey of an aimless college student who eventually finds his path in life as he joins the Army. The second half of the movie focuses on his character as he is at the centre of the conflict in Kargil. Hrithik’s Karan Shergill captures the Tiger Hill along with his unit thus contributing significantly to the end of the conflict. Preity Zinta’s character is loosely based on journalist Barkha Dutt.

Dhoop

This 2003 film is loosely based on the life of Captain Anuj Nayyar who sacrificed his life for the nation in the Kargil War. Dhoop by Ashwini Chaudhary focuses on Nayyar’s parents, played by Om Puri and Revathy. Sanjay Suri and Gul Panag also star in this film.

LOC Kargil

The JP Dutta directorial was an elaborate retelling of the Kargil War. The film featured an ensemble cast which included Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty and Ajay Devgn among others. LOC Kargil released in 2003 had a runtime of over 4 hours.

Upcoming films

Shershaah

Based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, this film features Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the movie is being directed by Vishnu Vardhan. Captain Vikram Batra was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra.

Kargil Girl/Gunjan Saxena biopic

Starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, the film is the story of the first woman pilot to fly in the combat zone. Gunjan Saxena rescued injured soldiers during the Kargil conflict. The movie also stars Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi.