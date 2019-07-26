Kargil Vijay Diwas: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and Vicky Kaushal salute the courage of soldiers

On the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, celebrities took to Twitter to salute the courage and bravery of Indian armed forces, who engaged in some of the fiercest battles to take back the high-altitude posts captured by Pakistan in Operation Vijay. Indian army has said that this year the day will be celebrated with the theme, ‘Remember, Rejoice and Renew’.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a short film celebrating the 20 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas. He tweeted, “I had the honour to give my voice for this creative film .. but if ever am asked to give my blood for the nation, I will … JAI HIND 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳”

Actor Anupam Kher took to his Twitter account and said he is proud of all the parents who sent their children to the war front to fight for their motherland. “#कारगिलविजयदिवस पर मैं सुरक्षा बलों को, उनके साहस को और उनके बलिदानो को सर झुका के नमन करता हूँ। हम सुरक्षित महसूस करें इसके लिए इनका हमारे जीवन में क्या योगदान है, हम इसका अंदाज़ा भी नहीं लगा सकते। मैं उन माता पिता को भी नमन करता हूँ जो अपने बच्चों को सीमा पे भेजते है।जय हिंद। (On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I bow my head to the courage and sacrifices of our soldiers. We can’t even imagine what contribution they have in making us feel secure. I bow in front of the parents who send their children on the border)”

Akshay Kumar, who has become the poster boy of patriotic films in the Hindi film industry, urged people to not forget the contribution of our armed forces in safeguarding our lives. “May we never forget our soldiers whose courage and heroism lets us live in peace, day after day,” he tweeted.

I’m not much into books, but today as we pay tribute to our brave martyrs on 20yrs of #KargilVijayDiwas, I’ve picked up #IndiasMostFearless 2 by @ShivAroor & @rahulsinghx . May we never forget our soldiers whose courage and heroism lets us live in peace, day after day. pic.twitter.com/gI6s20MwBX — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 26, 2019

On Thursday, the actor also shared a video of a soldier singing his version of Kesari song “Teri Mitti”, which is a tribute to every soldier who puts his country before everyone else. Sharing the video, Kumar wrote, “Came across this heart-warming video which made my day. When your small tribute reaches the people it’s meant for…what more can you ask for? A million salutes to our #BharatKeVeer”

Came across this heart-warming video which made my day. When your small tribute reaches the people it’s meant for…what more can you ask for? A million salutes to our #BharatKeVeer 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/MerfaGlsQk — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 25, 2019

Vicky Kaushal, who played an Indian army soldier in Uri: The Surgical Strike, is happy to have his film re-release in theaters on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. He also shared that the movie will have a free screening in 500 theaters across Maharashtra.

“Happy and honoured to share that our Film #UriTheSurgicalStrike will be re-released only for today, July 26th, to commemorate ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’. It will be screened for free in 500 theatres across Maharashtra. Extremely thankful to the Maharashtra State Government for their support and encouragement to this initiative by @rsvpmovies. Jai Hind,” Kaushal wrote along with a still from Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Vivek Oberoi also shared, “Big salute to each and every martyr who fought fearlessly and sacrificed their life for us, our safety and our nation. Hats off to their indomitable courage and to the sacrifices of their families. We will always remain indebted 🙏 Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #KargilVijayDiwas.”

Big salute to each and every martyr who fought fearlessly and sacrificed their life for us, our safety and our nation. Hats off to their indomitable courage and to the sacrifices of their families. We will always remain indebted 🙏 Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/RnNGBc7y3c — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) July 26, 2019

The Kargil war was fought between India and Pakistan between May and July 1999 in the Kargil district of Kashmir and along the Line of Control (LOC).